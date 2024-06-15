Two fans who attempted to kiss BTS' Jin at the 2024 BTS Festa 'Light Hug' event reportedly revealed to be Japanese

On Thursday, June 13, BTS' Jin held a Light Hug event to celebrate the 2024 BTS Festa, marking the group's 11th debut anniversary. During the event, two fans who won the chance to hug the idol allegedly kissed him on the cheek. According to allkpop, as netizens continued to criticize their actions, one fan found out through Japanese media outlets that both fans are reportedly Japanese.

The event included the idol hugging 1,000 ARMYs, who were randomly chosen through a raffle conducted by BigHit Entertainment on Weverse. It was organized to celebrate Jin's return from his military service and BTS' debut milestone, celebrating the relationship between ARMYs and BTS. While most of the event went smoothly, fans were disappointed when the two fans attempted to kiss Jin on his cheek and neck.

Fans stated that this behavior was a breach of the idol's privacy and called it an act of physical harassment.

Following these events, fans weren't calm. Seoul's Songpa Police Station announced on June 14 that they received complaints about the s*xual harassment of the BTS member through an anonymous People's Report. However, since People's Reports aren't considered official complaints, the police are still under consideration on whether the report warrants a full-scale investigation.

On June 13, following the end of BTS Jin's hug event, fans brought attention to two fans who allegedly overstepped the boundaries of the event. While the event strictly allowed fans to lightly hug the idol, two attendees reportedly kissed the idol on the neck, raising concerns among fans and other netizens.

When pictures and fancams of the incident surfaced online, fans were furious and began to criticize the two girls for their actions. As a result, fans have been sending numerous emails to BigHit Entertainment, requesting them to take legal action against the two attendees, ban them from further BTS events, and blacklist them.

Fans have also been trying to hold the two fans accountable for their actions. Soon after the incident, the Songpa Police Station announced that they had received an anonymous complaint. The netizen who filed the complaint later revealed themselves and explained their reason for doing the same through an online post.

Their statement read:

"I saw reports that Jin was s*xually harassed at a hug event with 1000 fans. This made me so upset as someone who is a fan of BTS’s music. I am requesting that those who s*xually harassed Jin be fully investigated as per Article 11 of the S*xual Violent Criminal Act."

Additionally, a Korean netizen, curious about finding out the two fans' identities, upon research, found a few Japanese articles that revealed that the girls were reportedly Japanese. Allegedly, one of the girls is a famous Japanese blogger who documented her experience attending the hug event.

Post about the Japanese blogger (Image via X/@out_shipper)

The Korean netizen also stated that one Japanese media outlet, whose details are not revealed, stated that the Japanese blogger reportedly shared:

"Jin's skin was very soft and smooth."

This comment and revelation only further angered fans. Therefore, fans are hoping that the two attendees face the consequences of their actions.