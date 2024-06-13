On Thursday, June 13, in celebration of BTS' 11th debut anniversary, Jin organized a 2024 BTS Festa event where he offered light hugs to 1000 lucky ARMYs. The ARMYs attending the event were chosen through a raffle conducted by BigHit Entertainment on Weverse.

As the event rolled out, one fan with the username @focusonjeon_ took to her X(formerly Twitter) account and talked about how she was shocked to find her mom at the event. She said that she didn't know her mom won or even applied for BTS Jin's light hug event. She only came to know about it when she came across a fan cam.

She was not only surprised but also lamented about how she was stuck in Japan. However, upon learning that her mom was at the event, she spam-called her mom, trying to confirm if it was, in fact, her or not.

The netizen shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and her mom, which showcased that her mom didn't pick up any of the calls. Her mom, then, replied to her through text, saying that she was busy right now and asked her daughter to go study. The text translated by Google Translate read:

Stop calling. I’m busy. I’ll call you when I get home. Go study.

The netizen attached a quote for her X post while uploading the screenshot, and vented about how she feels betrayed by her mother. It read (as translated by Google Translate):

"GO AND STUDY?????? What’s with ‘study’? There’s no way I’m going to study after being betrayed!! Huh? I want a hug."

When this incident landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but find it funny. Though they were sorry for the netizen, they also hilariously reacted to the same.

"This is crazy i would disown my mother if she did this, said a fan on X."

"The biggest betrayal always comes from those closest to you, added another fan."

"Forgive me, I laughed out so loud she did you dirty, said an X user."

Some fans empathized with her and expressed that the incident was quite sad for the netizen.

"Ahh... this hurts like those girls who missed out on BTS but their moms got to hang out with them..., said an X user."

"I feel so sorry for you...This is the biggest Betrayal!!!! Hope it won’t happen to other ARMYs, said another person."

"The way i would never forgive my mom this is crazy, said another fan."

BTS Jin's light hug event at the 2024 Festa

On June 13, for BTS' 2024 Festa celebrations, Jin held an event where he not only hugged the 1000 lucky ARMYs but also performed some of his solo tracks for the fans. While BTS Festa is an annual event where all the members come together to spend time with their fans, this year was different.

Given that six members are still enlisted in the military, only Jin, who was discharged from the military on June 12, was able to be present for the debut anniversary. Since the idol was absent from the industry for around 18 months, fans were enthusiastic and desperate to win Jin's light hug event.

However, the ones who couldn't win a chance still kept in touch with the happenings of the event, through social media platforms. One of the updates made by a netizen is how the mentioned fan found out about her mom winning the chance for Jin's event.

Soon, after she found out, she expressed that she was surprised her mom didn't tell her about it and also said that regretted making her mom an ARMY. However, she, then, updated netizens, stating that since her bloodline is at the event. It's equal to her hugging Jin.

On the other hand, all the other BTS members are expected to return from the military by June 2025. While j-hope is scheduled to be discharged from the military in October 2024, RM, V, Jungkook, SUGA, and Jimin, are expected to be discharged in June 2025.