"Visual shouldn't be a reason to debut"— Internet divided over NEXT1DE's final lineup and rankings after Chuang Asia 2 finale

The Chuang Asia season 2 finale aired on April 6, 2025, debuting the boy group NexT1DE. After months of competition, seven trainees—Dorn, Thi-o, Hu Yetao, Shen, Omar, Xiong, and Yao Zihao—were chosen. However, the lineup sparked online debate, with some fans disagreeing with the selections.

These seven members for NEXT1DE were chosen from a pool of 60 trainees from nine different countries.

While many fans congratulated their favorites, others expressed frustration. The complaints were particularly about the inclusion of Omar and Shen. Some viewers felt certain more skilled or experienced trainees were left out.

One major point of controversy was Omar’s age. At just 15, the young trainee’s debut sparked concern among fans who felt he may not be ready for the pressures of the industry.

The internet was divided on whether visuals should play such a key role in final selections. An X user, @atoz_minne, wrote,

"I am still so mad abt ninja being kicked out of the top 7... I am very relieved Yao zihao made it back in..and I am also ok with shen. But visual shouldn't be a reason to debut sorry."

Others voiced concern over debuting trainees in NEXT1DE who may need more training or might not blend well with the rest of the group.

"Ah no the visual was not abt shen ;) but abt Omar. No hate to the kid but I felt like he wasn't ready yet, his skills are not on the same level as the others yet.. and for ninja to be out when he would have easily fit in? I am a bit sad and dissapointed," an X user wrote.

"But it is what it is, bro . Visual and money talk," a netizen remarked.

"Zihao the best rapper of the season. Yetao can share the center with Dorn. Thio will carry the vocal dept. Omar need more practice," a user wrote.

"Dorn deserve that center. He shined in every stage. I'm worried about Xiong & Shen, because of the rumors that they have something more. If they get mad at each other it will be blood here," another person added.

Comments ranged from disappointment to full support. Fans also joined defending their personal picks.

"Congrats to all, but especially Hu Yetao! What a comeback! Make the most of it, TaoTao--it's your time to shine," a fan commented.

"So excited for them. The level of talent on this season was fantastic- many more could have been proudly here with them. #HUYETAO - finally," an X user wrote.

"the way almost all of them were my picks!," another person remarked.

More about NexT1DE, Chuang Asia 2, and upcoming plans

Chuang Asia 2 was produced by Tencent and streamed on WeTV. It featured 60 contestants from nine countries. The show followed their journey through rigorous training, evaluations, and live performances. It ultimately narrowed the field to just 21 finalists.

The final seven for a NEXT1DE were chosen through a combination of votes and performance evaluations. The top picks in order were:

Dorn (24, Thailand) Thi-o (19, Thailand) Hu Yetao (24, China) Shen (19, China) Omar (15, China) Xiong (22, China) Yao Zihao (19, China)

The finale featured emotional farewells and stunning stages. Producers GOT7’s BamBam and SEVENTEEN’s The8 (who stepped back before the finale) helped shape the trainees throughout the show.

Mentors included Tia Ray, Jeff Satur, and Yaya Urassaya, who also gave special performances during the finale. Other artists like CL, aespa, and Lisa also appeared throughout the season as guests.

As the newly formed NexT1DE steps into the spotlight, their upcoming schedule includes a fan event at Siam Paragon in Bangkok (April 14) and a performance at the Galaxy Left Bank Music Festival in Foshan, China (May 2).

They will first perform at the Waterbomb Hainan in Haikou on April 12, 2025.

