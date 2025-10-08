Want to try BTS Taehyung’s viral pistachio croissant? Here are the details of the Paris dessert spot behind it

At Paris Fashion Week, BTS' Taehyung drew huge attention after being spotted eating a pistachio croissant in Paris. The moment gained wide traction online after clips of him surfaced across social media platforms.In a short interview earlier, V mentioned that he planned to eat a “pistachio croissant.” Shortly after, the K-pop idol was recorded purchasing and eating the pastry while entering the event venue. The video showed him smiling and posing with the croissant. The pastry was identified as Fourré à la Crème et à la Pistache. It is a croissant filled with pistachio cream, priced at €5.50 (approximately $6). Another dessert seen on his plate was Mini Beignet : Fourré à la Crème de Pistache. The small donut, filled with pistachio cream, costs at €1.90 (approximately $3).Both treats are available at La Pistacherie, a Parisian café dedicated to all things pistachio. The shop is celebrated for its wide selection of pistachio-inspired delights, featuring everything from baked treats and ice creams to crêpes and roasted nuts. The bakery is located at 5 Place de l’Alma, 75008 Paris.BTS Taehyung’s pistachio croissant clip takes over the internetBTS' Taehyung at Celine’s Été 2026 show (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS' Kim Taehyung attended Celine’s Été 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5th. For the event, V wore a brown knee-length overcoat from Celine’s SS26 Collection. Beneath, the Korean performer styled a white shirt with a leopard-patterned tie. The outfit was rounded out with traditional classic light wool trousers and black boots.Beyond the runway, the video of the Winter Bear singer's enjoying a pistachio croissant in Paris quickly went viral. First uploaded to TikTok, the clip has attracted more than 3 million likes and crossed 20 million views so far.Meanwhile, leading fashion outlets such as Cosmopolitan Korea, Elle Taiwan, Marie Claire Taiwan, and Noblesse Korea highlighted the moment. Moreover, Daily Fashion News paid a visit to La Pistacherie. The owner expressed heartfelt gratitude, sharing that his wife is a devoted fan [of V].“V, we love you man! My wife loves you and hopefully you continue to do great work. We tried to see you there but they didn’t let us in, they said you need to eat. So hopefully next time!,&quot; he stated. In other news, BTS’ Taehyung safely returned to South Korea on October 7 after attending the Celine Été 2026 show in Paris. At the airport, he greeted fans warmly, saying “Good, good, okay,” while appreciating how they were keeping order. However, when some fans began to crowd and cross boundaries, he jokingly took back his words, saying, “Canceled, okay is canceled. We have to try again.&quot;