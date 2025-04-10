"We just held hands and slept" — Single’s Inferno 4 star Lee Si-an opens up about the controversial bed scene with Yuk Jun-seo

On April 9, 2025, Single's Inferno 4 star and contestant Lee Si-an appeared on MBC’s Radio Star talk show. She addressed her controversial bed scene with contestant Yuk Jun-seo, where she clarified that the interaction was consensual and that the portrayal on the show did not fully capture the context of their relationship.

Si-an emphasized that she and Jun-seo had developed a genuine connection and that the scene was a natural progression of their feelings. She expressed disappointment over the negative reactions and hoped viewers would understand the complexities of relationships formed in such an environment.

"The scene that got the most attention was when I spent the night with Yuk Jun Seo, lying on the same bed. Everyone was curious about what we did since we weren’t doing anything under the blanket, and I even said I wanted to throw the blanket off," Si-an said.

Lee Si-an stressed that they just "held hands and slept," and she was criticised by viewers. The Single's Inferno 4 star revealed that her mother provided her strength during those times and assured her.

"We just held hands and slept. I thought it was a sweet moment, but I ended up getting a lot of criticism. My mom said that getting hate was a sign the show was doing well. That’s totally the producer’s mindset."

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo's controversial skinship in Single's Inferno 4

In episode 8 of Single's Inferno 4, during one of their dates, Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo were shown retiring to their room in "Paradise." Jun-seo indicated his sleeping arrangements, to which Si-an expressed that they both could sleep in the same bed. The scene concluded with both lying in the same bed, marking the first instance Si-an shared a bed with a male contestant on the show.

The broadcast of this scene elicited mixed reactions. Some viewers expressed discomfort, questioning the rapid progression of their relationship and the authenticity of their connection. Discussions on social media platforms highlighted concerns about the contestants' behavior and the nature of their interaction.

Adding to the controversy, a specific moment from the scene drew criticism towards Jun-seo's physical behavior. As they got into bed, Jun-seo was seen pushing Si-an back onto the bed near her neck area, which some viewers perceived as aggressive and inappropriate. This action sparked discussions about consent and respectful behavior in romantic interactions.

Conversely, other viewers defended Si-an and Jun-seo, emphasizing that they are consenting adults capable of making their own decisions. Some attributed the negative reactions to cultural expectations and the conservative nature of Korean dating shows.

Single's Inferno 4 ended with Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo leaving Inferno Island as one of the four endgame couples. The pair is still dating one another as Jun-seo celebrated Lee Si-an's birthday in March 2025.

