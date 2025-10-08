  • home icon
  "We need season 2"- Park Young-woon confirms Gong-gil's love plot for Ji-young, leaves fans frustrated over Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's 12-episode run

“We need season 2”- Park Young-woon confirms Gong-gil’s love plot for Ji-young, leaves fans frustrated over Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’s 12-episode run

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 08, 2025 08:48 GMT
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Instagram/@in_2_weeks, @yoona__lim, @tvn_drama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Instagram/@in_2_weeks, @yoona__lim, @tvn_drama)

On October 8, 2025, in an interview with K-media CBS Nocut News, Park Young-woon shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The actor, who played Shin Soo-hyuk (King Yi Heon’s bodyguard), confirmed that Gong-gil actually liked Ji-young. He added that this plot point was in the script but barely shown on screen. So, while some fans thought he’d end up with Gil Geum, that wasn’t the case.

Park explained that the scenes didn’t make it into the final cut. During production, some parts were added while others were removed, and Gong-gil’s subtle crush disappeared in the process. According to him, in the finale, Gong-gil’s line captured all of her quiet feelings, which reads,

“Cook Yeon, farewell. I will let you go now."

This revelation prompted viewers to respond quickly. Fans online are now calling for a second season of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

"So we need season 2 to show that scene 😂," an X user commented.
Many are stating that the 12 episodes weren’t enough to explore Gong-gil's emotions.

Fans are saying that down the line they knew the character had more depth than what appeared on screen.

Exploring Gong-gil’s character in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Gong-gil in Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via Instagram/@in_2_weeks)
Gong-gil in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Instagram/@in_2_weeks)

Actor Lee Joo-ahn plays Gong-gil, Yi Heon's aide and trusted ally, in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The character is based on a real Joseon-era performer. Gong-gil was a popular street clown known for his humor and satire, sometimes mocking royalty like King Yeonsangun and his concubine, Jang Noksu.

The figure has appeared in previous works as well, including The King and the Clown (2005). Park Young-woon revealed that Gong-gil had subtle feelings for Ji-young, but the main story in the series revolves around avenging his sister’s death.

Although there were initially hints that Gil-geum might have feelings for Gong-gil, that plot never developed in the K-drama. Actress Yoon Seo-ah, who played Gil-geum, also shared her thoughts on the romance angle. She suggested that Cook Maeng could be Gong-gil’s love interest, rather than Gong-gil himself.

“…in my opinion, i think it might be Cook Maeng. As the Suragan team, she also dreams of becoming the chief royal cook, so I think her feelings might have been drawn to him +,” she asserted.

Gong-gil’s revenge plot is central. Flashbacks reveal his sister died in the palace. At first, he blamed Lee Heon or Consort Kang, sparking his initial attack in episode one. He continued working with the namsadang, the male entertainer troupe serving as jesters. Later, Chu-wol, aide to Kang Mok-ju, admits killing Gong-gil’s sister under Consort Kang’s orders. Gong-gil realizes the king isn’t the cruel ruler he thought.

By the end of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Gong-gil pledges loyalty to Yi Heon and kills Consort Kang. Moreover, in the end, while Ji-young, Yi Heon, Song-jae, and even Gil-geum are reincarnated, Gong-gil is not. Fans speculate that his absence in the reincarnation arc reflects unresolved regrets from his previous life.

While a second season isn’t currently planned, fans can stream all 12 episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix!

