“We stan a responsible world wide star” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin casts his vote early in South Korea’s 21st presidential election 

On the morning of June 3, 2025, Korean media outlet The Fact reported that BTS’ Jin cast his vote in South Korea’s 21st presidential election, making a notable appearance at the ballot box.

He arrived at the third voting booth stationed in Hannam-dong, set up inside the Jungbu Technical Education Center in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The K-pop idol's visit drew notice as cameras captured his entry into the facility.

As of the morning hours, the process at Jin’s polling site reportedly remained smooth, with citizens continuing to arrive steadily.

Admirers are now commending Seokjin for demonstrating a notable precedent by participating early in South Korea’s 21st national leadership vote. Many celebrated his sense of duty, labeling him a figure to emulate and urging others to mirror his initiative.

"#Jin exercising his right to vote. We stan a responsible world wide star 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," an X user commented.

Nationwide voting began at 6 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m. Unlike early voting, people must vote in their assigned districts today.

This election will decide the next president for a five-year term. Polling stations have strict ID checks and safety rules in place.

"He represents THE BEST Role Model for his country 🩵 ," a fan remarked.

"Literally woke up like this to straight vote. Good job. Vote wisely. 👏," a user mentioned.

"This is how it should be, everyone: exercise your right to vote just like kim seokjin!,'" a person shared.

"That’s awesome, fulfilling his civic duty just like anyone else. 🥹💕," a netizen said.

"Always the role model that he is 🥹," a viewer noted.

"He fulfilled his duty as a citizen, always proud of him 👏," another fan added.

BTS' Jin and j-hope reveal solo theme swap for 2025 BTS FESTA

BTS members Jin and j-hope shared a concept crossover to mark the 2025 edition of BTS FESTA, held annually to honor the band’s debut anniversary. The update was posted on June 1st through Bangtan's official fan platform, Weverse.

In the newly released images, Jin portrayed the visual style from Hobi's solo album Jack In The Box, while the Chicken Noodle Soup singer took on the theme from Jin’s single The Astronaut.

The concept trade was presented as part of the group’s yearly FESTA rollout, which typically features exclusive material leading up to June 13, the date of BTS’ debut in 2013.

The tags hinted at the unexpected likeness between the two members in their switched looks. Currently, Jin and j-hope are the only members who have completed their mandatory military duties.

With other members still serving, the pair is expected to lead this year’s FESTA content and appear in more official releases until the full group reunites. This concept exchange is their first joint appearance following their discharge from the military.

It is part of a broader content rollout by BIGHIT MUSIC to maintain fan engagement during the group’s partial hiatus. Further FESTA content is expected in the days leading up to the group's 12th anniversary on June 13.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin is gearing up for his first-ever solo tour, the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. It will span nine global cities, with two-night performances in each location. The tour kicks off on June 28–29 at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea, before heading to Japan.

