“Welcome back Shalala Taeyong”- Fans react as NCT 127’s YUTA debuts new neon green hairstyle at 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1

On Saturday, July 26, NCT 127's Yuta debuted his new hair color on the first day of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1 music festival. The K-pop boy group, NCT 127, was part of the performance lineup of the event, and they performed some of their popular tracks, such as Far, Gas, 2 Baddies, and Fact Check.Fans praised the K-pop idol's hair transformation and also found it quite iconic that he had dyed his hair neon green, the representative color of the group. Following the debut of his new look, fans began to compare the idol to several other characters and celebrities. One notable comparison was NCT 127 Taeyong's hair for his solo debut era for the song, SHALALA.Here are a few fan reactions regarding Yuta's new hair at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1:&quot;Welcome back Shalala Taeyong&quot;&quot;ITS GIVING SUICIDE SQUAD JOKER&quot; said a fan on X&quot;omfggg@!@?!#?# I think he really miss taeyong!?&quot; added another fan&quot;waking up to see yuta with green hair... today's gonna be a good day :)&quot; commented a netizenMany more fans and netizens talked about how the idol resembled Taeyong a lot during his SHALALA song promotions.&quot;HE IS SO INSANE FOR THIS, NEO YUTA SO HOTTTT&quot; stated a fan&quot;he said no taeyong ? dw im gonna become him (he misses him more than anybody else)&quot; added an X user&quot;he looks like he got the bounce wow wow wow wow&quot; said a netizen&quot;taeyong passed down all his neo genes to yuta&quot; commented another X user2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1: Complete performance lineup, where to stream, and moreOn Saturday, July 26, 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1 music festival was kicked off. Several K-pop artists, ranging from veterans to newly debuted K-pop groups, were part of the performance lineup. It was hosted by NCT's Doyoung, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's Anyujin.Here's the complete lineup for the same:NCT 127DoyoungITZYBE:FIRSTIVENMIXX, xikersNCT WISHMEOVVIznaYouthSphereALLDAY PROJECTAHOFPaul KimJannabiIn addition to that, special collaborative performances were also presented by MEOVV's Gawon, IVE's Liz, ITZY's Yuna, and ALLDAY PROJECT's Youngseo. The red carpet event for the music festival started at 4 pm KST, and the main event started at 7 pm KST. The event was also broadcast live on the online platform, SBS Play.Fans and interested viewers can catch the show's standard broadcast for free on the same platform. However, for an ad-free and high-quality streaming service, viewers can also avail a premium subscription at 3,300 KRW per month. The same broadcast schedule and streaming platforms will apply for the second day of the two-day event, 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer.Following the exciting list of events and performances from 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1, fans and netizens are eagerly looking forward to the second day of the music festival.