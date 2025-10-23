“Western validation it is” - Mingyu sparks debate over SEVENTEEN’s alleged unequal fan treatment across areas after accepting alcohol from concertgoer

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu has recently sparked discussion about the group's alleged unequal treatment of fans from different regions. The group is currently on their NEW_WORLD TOUR in the United States, with their latest performance held in Austin, Texas. During the concert on October 21, 2025, a fan was spotted holding up a sign asking Mingyu to take a shot of alcohol, as reported by Koreaboo. Idols usually decline such requests. However, this time the star agreed and took a sip of the drink on stage in front of the live audience. The SEVENTEEN member's actions raised discussions about how idols allegedly refrained from doing similar things for fans in Asian countries but were willing to do it for Western fans. This reportedly led many Asian fans to claim that Western audiences were more favored when it came to K-pop concerts and fan service. Mingyu was also seen stepping off the stage to hug a fan during NEW_WORLD TOUR's concert in Austin. The fan, who was in the VIP section, later shared a photo of their hug online, which went viral. Idols typically limit interactions with fans at the VIP section to handshakes or brief touches, so a hug is rare and usually avoided to protect their privacy.Reacting to Mingyu's behavior towards the Western audience, one fan wrote on X:&quot;Western validation it is.&quot;피피 아리 🍉 @pforpingyuLINKWestern validation it is 🤡Mingyu's bandmate Joshua had also acted similarly during a previous concert. A fan offered him a Labubu doll, and he traded his jacket to get his hands on the doll. All these instances resulted in rage among the online Asian community, who commented on social media platforms about the difference in the band's treatment of fans.Bil🍙 @GyunesianLINKContrary to popular belief, they don’t even do this much fan service in their home country/other Asian countries. So idk if it’s considered as actual racism but more like them having some kind of inlander mentality where they praise the west regardless of race, ethnicity, etcomera_sy | minghao’s table ant @omera_syLINKOh yeah I totally see that I think in their heads they sort of glorify the west? Is this a safe place to say that I think they really glorify the west? 😭 I love you svt but sometimes I wish they could rethink their standards etc but maybe Im just a “woke” asian likeXin @Zixin_LvLINK@Gyunesian Why are the same fans but different treatment? I understand the free culture of LA, but why don‘t you respect Asian fans? Obviously, the base of Asian fans is larger.However, some fans rose in support of this incident, claiming that they believed it had nothing to do with racism.. @writemywalksLINKYou're projecting so bad, I'm sad for you girl.✩ @hiraiethsLINKThis is just u projecting ur own opinions to them 🫩 racism thinkpieces over taking a shot of vodka, over hugging a carat be normalMore about SEVENTEEN's ongoing NEW_WORLD TOURSEVENTEEN launched their sixth full world tour, titled NEW_WORLD TOUR, in South Korea at Incheon’s Asiad Main Stadium on September 13, 2025. It supports their most recent full-studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, released in May 2025, which highlights each member’s individual flair in addition to the group’s performance style.The U.S. leg officially began in October, starting with Tacoma, Washington, followed by cities including:Los Angeles (October 16-17),Austin (October 21-22)Sunrise, Florida (October 26-27)Washington, D.C. (October 29-30).After completing the North American leg, the tour will move into Asia with major venues in Japan. Below are the concert dates and cities:Nagoya (Nov 27, 29, 30)Osaka (Dec 4, 6, 7)Tokyo (Dec 11-12)Fukuoka (Dec 20-21)While SEVENTEEN is originally made up of 13 members, only nine of them are part of the NEW_WORLD TOUR. Four members, Hoshi, Woozi, Jeonghan, and Wonwoo, are currently serving their military enlistment.