  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Western validation it is” - Mingyu sparks debate over SEVENTEEN’s alleged unequal fan treatment across areas after accepting alcohol from concertgoer

“Western validation it is” - Mingyu sparks debate over SEVENTEEN’s alleged unequal fan treatment across areas after accepting alcohol from concertgoer

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 23, 2025 21:05 GMT
Dior Homme: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: Getty
Mingyu attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 (Image via Getty)

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu has recently sparked discussion about the group's alleged unequal treatment of fans from different regions. The group is currently on their NEW_WORLD TOUR in the United States, with their latest performance held in Austin, Texas.

Ad

During the concert on October 21, 2025, a fan was spotted holding up a sign asking Mingyu to take a shot of alcohol, as reported by Koreaboo. Idols usually decline such requests. However, this time the star agreed and took a sip of the drink on stage in front of the live audience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The SEVENTEEN member's actions raised discussions about how idols allegedly refrained from doing similar things for fans in Asian countries but were willing to do it for Western fans. This reportedly led many Asian fans to claim that Western audiences were more favored when it came to K-pop concerts and fan service.

Mingyu was also seen stepping off the stage to hug a fan during NEW_WORLD TOUR's concert in Austin. The fan, who was in the VIP section, later shared a photo of their hug online, which went viral. Idols typically limit interactions with fans at the VIP section to handshakes or brief touches, so a hug is rare and usually avoided to protect their privacy.

Ad

Reacting to Mingyu's behavior towards the Western audience, one fan wrote on X:

"Western validation it is."
Ad

Mingyu's bandmate Joshua had also acted similarly during a previous concert. A fan offered him a Labubu doll, and he traded his jacket to get his hands on the doll. All these instances resulted in rage among the online Asian community, who commented on social media platforms about the difference in the band's treatment of fans.

Ad
Ad
Ad

However, some fans rose in support of this incident, claiming that they believed it had nothing to do with racism.

Ad
Ad

More about SEVENTEEN's ongoing NEW_WORLD TOUR

SEVENTEEN launched their sixth full world tour, titled NEW_WORLD TOUR, in South Korea at Incheon’s Asiad Main Stadium on September 13, 2025. It supports their most recent full-studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, released in May 2025, which highlights each member’s individual flair in addition to the group’s performance style.

The U.S. leg officially began in October, starting with Tacoma, Washington, followed by cities including:

Ad
  • Los Angeles (October 16-17),
  • Austin (October 21-22)
  • Sunrise, Florida (October 26-27)
  • Washington, D.C. (October 29-30).

After completing the North American leg, the tour will move into Asia with major venues in Japan. Below are the concert dates and cities:

  • Nagoya (Nov 27, 29, 30)
  • Osaka (Dec 4, 6, 7)
  • Tokyo (Dec 11-12)
  • Fukuoka (Dec 20-21)

While SEVENTEEN is originally made up of 13 members, only nine of them are part of the NEW_WORLD TOUR. Four members, Hoshi, Woozi, Jeonghan, and Wonwoo, are currently serving their military enlistment.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications