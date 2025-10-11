What is the controversy surrounding Choi Hyun-wook? Backlash over almost injuring a child during baseball pitch explored as fan’s mother speaks up

On Saturday, October 11, the South Korean media outlet OSEN revealed that the mother of the fan involved in Choi Hyun-wook's controversial baseball pitch spoke up regarding the issue. For those who are unaware, the South Korean actor threw the first pitch at the KBO League playoffs between Samsung Lions and SSG Landers at the SSG Landers Field in Incheon on October 9.However, the pitch was too powerful, passing the catcher's mitt. In several videos that landed on the internet about Choi Hyun-wook's pitch, many noticed that the ball went closely above the kid who was battling. While nothing went wrong during the pitch, the actor has been receiving criticism for his allegedly careless and powerful pitch while being aware that the batter was a young kid.Following the controversy dominating the internet, the actor issued an apology, stating that he was too nervous about the pitch, and also acknowledged his mistake and took accountability for the same. As posts of the pitch continued to be circulated on the internet, the mother of the batter's kid commented on the following under one such post:“I’m the mother of the child who batted that day. We trusted it would proceed safely, but seeing it now, it’s chilling.”Actor Choi Hyun-wook apologizes for the controversy around his pitch at the recent KBO League playoffsOn October 9, following Choi Hyun-wook's controversial first pitch at the KBO League playoffs, many criticized the actor for how the incident was so close to resulting in a major mishap. They also called out the idol for not realizing his mistake soon after it was made and walking off the field without apologizing to the young fan.On the same day of the controversy, the actor took to his Bubble account, a fan community platform, where he put forth his apology for the incident that took place during the KBO League playoffs. He stated that he's been planning to apologize to both the young kid and his parents. He further reasoned his actions by stating that he was nervous and excited about the show while making the pitch.&quot;I was really nervous during yesterday’s ceremonial pitch, so the ball went astray. I plan to apologize to the batter and their parents either today or tomorrow. I support Samsung and all the teams. I guess I was just excited to watch a game in person for the first time in a while.&quot; Since Choi Hyun-wook played as a representative of the Samsung Lions, the actor not only apologized for his actions, but also requested people to refrain from criticizing the Samsung Lions for the incident. He continued his apology with the following:&quot;If a young player had been standing there, I should have thrown the ball slowly and carefully, but I didn’t think of that because I was so nervous. I’m truly sorry. It’s fine to criticize me or my fashion, but please don’t direct your criticism toward other teams, the clubs I support, or other people.&quot;Netizens are still debating and discussing the recent controversial pitch by Choi Hyun-wook at the KBO League playoffs.