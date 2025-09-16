  • home icon
  What is the controversy surrounding Sakaguchi Kentaro? Love traingle allegations explored amidst cancelled BIFF press conference

What is the controversy surrounding Sakaguchi Kentaro? Love traingle allegations explored amidst cancelled BIFF press conference

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 16, 2025 04:51 GMT
What is the controversy surrounding Sakaguchi Kentaro? (Images via Instagram/@sakaguchikentaro)
What is the controversy surrounding Sakaguchi Kentaro? (Images via Instagram/@sakaguchikentaro)

Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro has become the subject of major controversy after reports surfaced linking him to a complicated dating situation. On September 15, 2025, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) confirmed that the scheduled press conference for his new film Final Piece had been canceled.

The event was expected to feature Sakaguchi alongside veteran actor Ken Watanabe. According to The Chosun Daily report on September 15, the BIFF side announced,

"We regret to inform you that the press conference for *Final Piece* has been unavoidably canceled due to the guest’s circumstances. We kindly request your understanding regarding the sudden schedule change."
The cancellation followed revelations from Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun earlier this month. It reported that Sakaguchi Kentaro had been living with a hairstylist identified as “A” for several years. The same report also alleged that he was involved with actress Nagano Mei while maintaining his relationship with A.

This created what has been described as a love triangle. The Chosun Daily reported that Sakaguchi eventually confessed the situation to A earlier this spring, leading to direct contact between her and Nagano Mei.

Further developments added more controversy when Nagano Mei was also linked to actor Tanaka Kei, who is married. It was reported that Tanaka became aware of her connection to Sakaguchi Kentaro after overhearing mention of his nickname during a drinking event.

This further added to the scrutiny surrounding the three figures and positioned Sakaguchi at the center of attention ahead of his scheduled appearance at BIFF.

The cancellation of the press conference was a particularly damaging blow to the promotional efforts of Final Piece, which had drawn attention from being cast and premise alone.

Sakaguchi Kentaro’s career and full timeline of alleged relationships

Sakaguchi Kentaro (34) began his career as a model before debuting in acting in 2014. He gained recognition for films like 100th Love with You, Tonight, at the Romance Theater, and 10 Years to Live. He also became a familiar face in South Korea after starring in What Comes After Love with actress Lee Se-young.

Nagano Mei, who is also involved in the reports, is one of Japan’s most popular young actresses. She has done acclaimed roles in Half, Blue, Daytime Shooting Star, and the film And the Baton Was Passed.

Tanaka Kei, another actor named in the scandal, has been married since 2011 and is also under the same agency as Sakaguchi Kentaro.

Here is the timeline of events involved in the controversy:

  • 2011 – Actor Tanaka Kei marries Sakura.
  • 2017 – Sakaguchi Kentaro begins dating actress Takahata Mitsuki.
  • 2020 – Reports claim Kentaro breaks up with Takahata Mitsuki, with speculation of a link to Nagano Mei.
  • 2021 – Sakaguchi reportedly begins a relationship with hairstylist “A.”
  • 2022 – Kentaro and Nagano Mei reconnect as PRADA ambassadors and are seen together at events.
  • Fall 2024 – Nagano Mei allegedly becomes involved with married actor Tanaka Kei. He later learns of her simultaneous connection to Sakaguchi.
  • Spring 2025 – Sakaguchi admits his relationship with Mei to “A.” She reportedly contacts Mei directly, telling her to stay away.
  • Mid-2025 – Sakaguchi and “A” separate after she pushes for marriage, and he chooses to focus on his career.
  • September 2025 – Shukan Bunshun publishes a detailed report on the alleged love triangle.
  • Days later, BIFF cancels Sakaguchi’s press conference for Final Piece.
Despite the personal life controversy, Final Piece is still scheduled to premiere at BIFF on September 18, 2025, before releasing in Japanese theaters on October 31, 2025.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

