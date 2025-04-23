"What!?"- Fans in a frenzy as Ticketmaster Peru seemingly hints at additional 'Run Seokjin EP' tour dates and stops

On April 22, 2025, a post from Ticketmaster Peru stirred excitement across fans of BTS' Jin. Though originally shared on April 18, it started gaining attention only days later. The post hinted at something unexpected, possibly new stops for Jin’s solo world tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the post told fans to stay alert for updates “in the coming week.”

It added that surprises were coming soon in the K-pop world, making fans wonder if Peru or other Latin American countries might be next. The publication stated,

"Can we see BTS JIN in peru? Probably. We have not confirmed or denied this possibility, we just reccomend fans to pay attention during the next week. Surprises are coming in the kpop world."

So far, nine cities have been confirmed for the tour. These include Goyang, Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam. Each location is scheduled to host two shows. The tour begins on June 28 in Korea and runs through mid-August in Europe. The event takes its name from the idol's solo variety show Run Jin. It shares the same cheerful and sincere spirit as his music.

As the news spread and netizens read the report, they rushed to social media to express their surprise. An X user, @hamsterbear0430, wrote,

"What !?"

The surprise spread quickly as more fans joined in. They expressed their hopes that the news would be confirmed.

"If Seokj-in goes to Peru it’s gonna be a huge love letter to his first born: RJ," an X user added.

"WHAT?!? MORE DATES FOR J I N TOUR?! LET'S GOOOO," a fan commented.

"Whaaaat?? new dates and new places??!!omygoood," another user mentioned.

"Imagine if he does go to Peru and meets the alpacas and llamas," a person wrote.

Many also hoped their city or country would be included in the additional stops.

"Oh, after Peru, Philippines next..," an X user wrote.

"Southeast Asia too please," a fan remarked.

"SEA, UAE and Latam please.. At the very least for SEA, put SG for 5 days, i’ll be forever grateful," a netizen added.

Could Latin America be added to Jin's tour? Here's what we know so far: Dates, venues, & more

Ticketmaster Peru’s vague message sparked fresh hopes. While the message didn’t confirm anything outright, it didn’t deny the possibility either. The wording was enough to make fans speculate about new tour legs, especially in Latin America. Jin’s bandmate j-hope previously toured Mexico, and those shows sold out quickly.

The excitement around Jin’s tour comes just after news of his second solo album, Echo, set to release on May 16. The album features seven tracks, including the lead single Don’t Say You Love Me. Other songs in the collection carry themes of love, personal growth, and reflection. Here is the complete tracklist for his second solo album:

Don’t Say You Love Me (Title Track)

(Title Track) Nothing Without Your Love

Loser (feat. YENA)

(feat. YENA) Rope It

구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds)

(On a Journey With the Clouds) Background

오늘의 나에게 (To Today’s Me)

So far, the following cities and dates have been announced for RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

June 28–29: Goyang, Korea @ Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

Goyang, Korea @ Goyang Auxiliary Stadium July 5–6: Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4–6

Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4–6 July 12–13: Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17–18: Anaheim, California @ Honda Center

Anaheim, California @ Honda Center July 22–23: Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center July 26–27: Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena July 30–31: Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center August 5–6: London, UK @ The O2

London, UK @ The O2 August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

With growing demand and social media buzz, additional tour dates remain a strong possibility. BigHit Music has not confirmed any changes yet. But the attention from official ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster Peru has certainly raised expectations.

