What happened at Stray Kids' DC concert? Show ends early amid safety concerns, members apologise as fans slam organizers 

Stray Kids had to pull the plug early on their dominATE tour stop in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2025, due to extreme indoor heat. The Nationals Park, packed with fans, turned into what many described online as uncomfortably hot. Airflow was minimal, and temperatures kept rising during the show.

The show was stopped earlier than scheduled, and the staff asked the audience to leave the venue immediately. Later, attendees mentioned they were directed through narrow, non-air-conditioned hallways while exiting. On social media, fans criticized the event’s organization, with one X user saying:

"I was at the Stray Kids DC show tonight and it was BRUTAL - extreme weather advisory with temperatures hitting 99 degrees. Venue was disorganized, people were passing out left and right. The Stray Kids were angels and checking on us throughout but ultimately show got cut short."

Clips from the event showed members visibly affected by the heat. One moment featuring Hyunjin during God’s Menu spread quickly as he was seen breathing hard onstage.

People in the crowd faced similar issues. Many were noticed fanning themselves and were drenched in sweat. Some fainted, as per fan posts on X. Several also said there was no water available after a point.

"Was there, it was crazy hot and people were overheating left and right 💔 couldn't find water anywhere and leaving was a flurry of overcrowding since it was so abrupt," a fan remarked.

"And f*ck live nation because why are stray kids themselves the only ones trying to take care of the fans when they’re actively performing? having to give stays the water meant for the members because the venue was charging for water/making ppl throw theirs out is crazy," a user mentioned.

"I have a lot to say about this stray kids show in dc. National stadium f*ck you heavy with your rude a*s staff and organizations was a*s," a person shared.

Soon after their exit, the K-pop act went live online to check in with fans. They stayed on for roughly as long as they would have performed. During the livestream, Bang Chan said the audience regulated the circumstances well. Other members shared that they saw fans looking out for one another and thanked them.

Members also took to Bumble to express their apology. However, STAYs are saying they don’t need to, since it wasn’t their "fault." The audience showed their support by saying:

"Please do not blame yourselves for this. you did everything you could with what you were given, just as stays were. This isn’t yalls fault… it’s live nation and the stadium would are at blame," a netizen said.

"It’s ok to be upset but I better not hear or see ANY harassment or backlash at Stray Kids for the show ending early. Stray Kids did what they could. This is NOT their fault. This was a dangerous situation for both fans and the kids," a viewer noted.

"ThankYouStrayKids Oh my skz… please dont feel bad or blame yourself! it wasnt any of your faults, weather is so so unpredictable and none of you can control that. i understand how upsetting, frustrating and heartbreaking this is but you and were," another fan added.

Stray Kids previously also halted the Lima show after a fan fainted

Stray Kids’ live act in Lima, Peru, earlier this April was also momentarily suspended after a concertgoer reportedly lost consciousness in the front section. The occurrence took place during the band’s global tour stop at Estadio San Marcos, where they became the first Korean pop group to occupy the stadium completely.

The group stopped the music right away. Bang Chan stepped forward and told fans to move back. Footage shared online shows his serious tone as he addressed the crowd.

Fans and staff worked together to locate the person who had fainted. Reports say the individual was later found and tended by friends. Once the situation had settled, the group picked up where they left off. No other crowd issues were reported after the break.

In other news, Stray Kids won 'Favorite Music Group' at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards.

