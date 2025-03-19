When is the My Dearest Nemesis finale? tvN announces schedule changes in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook, is set to conclude earlier than expected because of the anticipation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers broadcast. Initially, Maeil Kyungjae reported that the tvN 12-episode rom-com drama has aired 10 episodes so far, with plans to broadcast the final episode on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Ad

However, the final episode of My Dearest Nemesis was rescheduled to the day before, on March 24, 2025. Soon, tvN confirmed these reports through a social media post indicating that episodes 11 and 12 will air back-to-back on Monday, March 24, 2025, starting at 8.50 pm KST.

The third qualifying round of the FIFA North and Central America World Cup will see the South Korean team facing Jordan. The match is expected to take place on March 25, 2025, at 8 pm KST in Suwon. Notably, tvN does not typically air sports matches or shows, but the channel is reportedly avoiding the broadcast due to concerns about viewership ratings on the same day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Moon Ga-young & Choi Hyun-wook, witnesses an increase in viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, my Dearest Nemesis episode 9 aired on Monday, March 17, 2025, and recorded an average of 3.7 percent viewership ratings nationwide. This episode experienced a 0.4 percent drop in ratings compared to the previous episode.

However, episode 10, which aired on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, saw a significant increase in viewership ratings nationwide, recording 4.2 percent, an increase of 0.5 percent.

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis is a rom-com drama centered on Baek Su-jeong, the team leader of the strategic planning department at Yongseong Department Store. Played by Moon Ga-young, Baek Su-jeong is a hard-working and diligent individual recognized for delivering excellent results for her team. She is outspoken and does not hesitate to express her concerns.

Ad

During her teenage years, Baek Su-jeong began playing an online game under the ID ‘Strawberry’ and encountered her first love, Ban Ju-yeon, who went by the username ‘Black Dragon.’ A confrontation with Black Dragon has left her with deep wounds, and she wishes to never be reminded of him again. Likewise, Ban Ju-yeon, who confessed his feelings for Baek Su-jeong, faced rejection from her in the harshest manner.

However, Baek Su-jeong reunites with Ban Ju-yeon after 16 years, and he is now her new boss. Ban Ju-yeon serves as the director of the department store and is also the potential heir to the Yongseong Group. My Dearest Nemesis delves into the romance that rekindles between Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon following their reunion.

Ad

What to expect from My Dearest Nemesis episode 11?

Ad

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 10, Ban Ju-yeon was dismissed from his position as director of Yongseong Department Store by the orders of the chairwoman and his grandmother, Jung Hyo-sun. She was disappointed in him for getting involved in a dating scandal with Baek Su-jeong and believed he was unfit for either the director’s position or the role of successor to Yongseong Group.

Jung Hyo-sun also abruptly demoted Baek Su-jeong from her position as team leader, hoping she would resign on her own. However, Baek Su-jeong persisted and continued working. According to the preview for episode 11, Jung Hyo-sun is expected to give Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong another chance, contingent upon successfully executing the renewal project.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong will pass the test. The final episodes of My Dearest Nemesis are scheduled to air on March 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback