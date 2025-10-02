  • home icon
  Where to stream Bon Appétit, Your Majesty special episode? Air time, what to expect, and all you need to know

Where to stream Bon Appétit, Your Majesty special episode? Air time, what to expect, and all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 15:17 GMT
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
CJ ENM is releasing holiday content for Chuseok, also featuring Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The drama's special episode, No Leaving the Palace, is set to release on tVN on October 4, 2025, at 9:10 pm KST. Lim Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Kang-na, Oh Eu-sik, and Lee Ju-an will appear, answering questions that left viewers disappointed during the finale.

Several questions remain unanswered: How did Yi Heon arrive here? How did he survive? Where did he get the money? Who helped him adapt? While their story ends happily, these mysteries leave the door open for another season and sparked discussions among viewers. Now, with the special show in the lineup, these mysteries might be resolved.

Netflix released the final episode of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 28, 2025. The series follows star chef Yeon Ji-young, trained in France, who is suddenly transported to the Joseon era to cook in the royal kitchen alongside King Yi Heon.

Other Chuseok titles include Typhoon Family, beginning with the special First Day at Work Prep.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ending explained briefly

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty closed with Yi Heon and Ji-young’s love story. However, it left fans curious. In the showdown, Jesan threw his sword at Yi Heon. Defenseless against the attack, Yi Heon watched as Ji-young stepped in, blocking it herself to save him. In a fit of rage, he killed Jesan, but Ji-young was already badly injured.

The Mangunrok glowed, its letters shining gold. It lifted Ji-young into the air and absorbed both her and the book. Ji-young woke up in a modern Seoul hospital, still injured and holding the Mangunrok. She reunited with her father, then checked Yi Heon online. History had shifted as he was listed as missing, not dead.

A month later, Ji-young joined a friend’s restaurant and saw that her new team resembled her Joseon-era crew. Together, they combined royal recipes with modern dishes, creating a hit menu. Steve Im, a Song-jae lookalike, arrived, suspected as a Michelin inspector, and started criticizing without tasting the dishes.

Amid this, Ji-young heard a familiar voice - it was Yi Heon. Somehow, he had come to the present and remembered her. The two reunited, sharing a hug that ended with a kiss. In the epilogue, Yi Heon is shown cooking bibimbap for her, keeping an old promise made in the palace.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty gained major traction worldwide. It climbed to No. 1 in Netflix’s non-English TV list for two weeks and stayed in the Top 10 for six. Gallup Korea also placed it at the top of September’s most loved broadcasts. Pop-up shops are also planned in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, a script book and photo essay are also up for pre-order.

