Who was Choi Jung-woo? All you need to know as 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' and 'Doctor Stranger' star dies aged 68

On May 27, 2025, K-media MBC reported that South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo had passed away at the age of 68. His agency, Bless ENT, confirmed his death.

The cause has not been disclosed yet. Born in 1957, Choi stepped into the acting world in 1975 through the stage production The Life of an Actor. Choi had nearly five decades of acting experience, working in theatre, broadcasting, television, and cinema.

The Legend of the Blue Sea fame also lent his voice to Dongyang Broadcasting in the early 1980s. Across nearly five decades, he took part in a wide variety of roles in both television and cinema, primarily appearing in supporting parts.

He featured in several well-known dramas, including City Hunter, Doctor Stranger, Master’s Sun. His other drama credits include Yeon Gae Somun, Brilliant Legacy, Gumiho: Fox Sister, My Daughter Seo-young, Lord’s Sun, Say I Love You, The Tale of Lady Ok, and Suspicious Girl.

Choi Jung-woo was also part of drama series such as Love to Death, Strongest Chil-woo, The Painter of the Wind, Sign, Tree with Deep Roots, Chief of Staff Season 2, and Miss Granny.

The late actor's film appearances include Two Cops, Public Enemy 2, Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (also known as Kind Mr. Geumja), The Chaser, Indian Summer, Brothers, The Witch, Unofficial Operation, and The Moon.

Choi Jung-woo was married thrice and was diabetic

After news of Choi Jung-woo's passing, an old episode of Sokpuri Show Dongchimi from October 2023 started trending again. In it, Choi shared personal stories, including his three registered marriages. Since he rarely appeared on variety shows, his revelations drew even more attention.

Talking about his first marriage, the late 68-year-old said (per Chosun Biz),

"I think people who looked at me positively might now view me negatively, so I’m disclosing it for the first time. I rushed into marriage in my 30s. Honestly, I didn’t want to. I made a lot of money from the play ‘Please Turn Off the Fire’ after the divorce.”

Choi Jung-woo also recalled his second marriage, which happened in his 50s. Around that time, he was more active on television. He said he met a woman with a child. Later, she moved to the U.S. while he stayed in Korea. Choi said that during that period, he was diagnosed with diabetes.

“I told her, ‘This disease is because of you. Divorce.’ She did not say a word and just divorced. She said she would give up all the property. I became a beggar.”

The veteran star also talked about his third and last marriage. He said she worked at a new company, was 11 years younger, and it was her first marriage, adding,

“I met the best wife. We dated for about four years."

The episode is now recirculating online after the actor’s death, bringing renewed attention to the private life of the late star.

Bless ENT confirmed that Choi Jung-woo's memorial service is taking place at Gimpo Woori Hospital’s Funeral Hall Room 5. The funeral is scheduled for 10 am on May 29. He’ll be buried at Suwon Yeonhwa Cemetery.

