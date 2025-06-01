Who is Elio? BTS' Taehyung’s fairy tale school-inspired English name reveal 10 days before military return sparks fan frenzy

On June 1, 2025, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V made an appearance on Weverse and Instagram with only 10 days left before his military discharge. He shared a screenshot from his military tracker app, where his profile read “Sergeant Elio." The image showed Taehyung in partial uniform beside sheep.

Later, during an interaction on Weverse, a fan asked him about his nickname. He replied on the app:

"Back in the day when I went to English fairytale school, my English name."

Although he did not confirm the inspiration behind the name, fans speculated that “Elio” could be a reference to the character Elio Perlman from the acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name (2017). Taehyung had previously shown appreciation for this movie.

It is also the name of the protagonist in Pixar’s upcoming animated film Elio, which is about a young boy who longs for connection and purpose.

Subsequently, ARMYs flooded social media with varied reactions. Many were emotional about how close the reunion felt. Others appreciated the way the artist chose to connect with fans. An X user, @rkvglss, wrote:

"Elio… sir taehyung, you must like the movie call me by your name a lot!"

Others also mentioned how this nickname suits him so well.

"Ellio suits him it's so cute," a fan remarked.

"his english name is ellio?? how cute!," another user added.

"tae's english name is elio.. interesting coincidence," a netizen wrote.

"ellio omg he's the biggest call me by your name fan," a fan said.

Many expressed their desire to see the idol get discharged, and how the singer looks already excited to reunite with fans again.

"Oh my baby sheep feeder … can’t wait to have you back," a fan commented.

"TAEHYUNG CAME HOME with 8 comments and a IG story showing us his pfp and that he will be home in 9 days, asking us what we want to do when he is out, saying that he can’t wait to see us and replying cutesy to everyone. He missed us as much as we missed him…I LOVE HIM SM," an X user wrote.

"He is coming back ,just 9 more days," another one said.

Weverse chat highlights: Taehyung talks sheep, cabbage pancakes, and plans after discharge

During the Weverse session, Taehyung replied to numerous fan comments. When asked if he was feeding sheep in the photo, the singer confirmed that he had even bought grass for them. Another admirer asked him about "Elio," and he revealed it was his old English name from fairy tale school days.

When a fan asked what they should eat, V recommended baechujeon (cabbage pancakes). Another fan told him they were going to meet j-hope, to which he responded:

"go safely, my dear [archaic]."

While responding to a question about his post-discharge plans, the K-pop idol said he wanted to meet ARMYs as soon as possible and he requested fans to tell him everything they wanted. In a playful moment, a fan joked they wouldn’t breathe until he showed his abs, to which he teased:

“Ig you won't breathe your whole life.”

Taehyung's Weverse visit came just as BTS launched the 2025 FESTA celebrations, marking their 12th debut anniversary. This not built excitement for his discharge on June 10, but also served as an opportunity to interact with fans.

