  • “WHO’S THAT DIVA” - Mingyu sets the internet in ablaze with his ‘Shake It Off’ dance break runway walk at SEVENTEEN’s Incheon concert

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 15, 2025 16:46 GMT
Mingyu gives a unique runway style performance (Images via Instagram/min9yu_k)
Mingyu of SEVENTEEN dazzled both the live audience and netizens with an unexpected “runway moment” at the group’s recent concert. On September 13, SEVENTEEN kicked off their NEW_ world tour at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, where Mingyu delivered a solo stage performance of his song Shake It Off.

Wearing a dynamic silver blazer-and-pants set, Mingyu surprised fans by turning the performance into a ramp walk. Leading a team of all-female backup dancers, he embodied a model walk, which instantly became one of the night’s highlights. Since such a move had never been done before in their concerts, the audience was left both shocked and thrilled.

Fans took to social media to immediately praise the idol.

“WHO’S THAT DIVA,” tweeted one fan.
The following night, September 14, Mingyu repeated the moment with another twist, this time dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers layered with a glossy black trench coat. Both outfits were styled with sunglasses that gave him a sharper look. Fans flooded X with excitement, praising his visuals, stage presence, and the way he elevated the concert with these runway-inspired performances.

Fans were equally impressed by the back-up dancers, their stage presence, and how well they complemented the star.

MINGYU X SCOUPS sub-unit will release their debut album HYPE VIBES on September 29

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN attends the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition photocall at DDP (Image via Getty)
SEVENTEEN’s famously 13-member lineup is currently down to nine active performers, as members Jeonghan, Hoshi, Woozi, and Wonwoo are fulfilling their military duties.

With fewer members on stage, the group took the opportunity to reinvent their live show during the launch of their latest world tour. The setlist was restructured with fresh arrangements, matching the theme of a new chapter for SEVENTEEN, who celebrated their 10th anniversary this past May.

Member DK even mentioned during one of the two concerts that this tour was nothing like the audience had seen before. One of the biggest highlights of this tour format was the introduction of solo performances. With a smaller active lineup, it became possible to spotlight each member individually.

Dino opened the sequence with his song Trigger, which transitioned into Jun’s performance of Gemini. Vernon charmed fans by playing guitar for Shining Star, Joshua delivered a ballad, Fortunate Change, while DK and Seungkwan took turns with Happy Virus and Raindrops. The8 performed Skyfall, while Mingyu did his runway-inspired stage of Shake It Off. Finally, leader S.Coups closed with the dynamic hip-hop track Jungle.

On the other hand, Mingyu is ready with his new project, a sub-unit CxM with S.Coups. Their first mini-album, HYPE VIBES, is set to drop on September 29, 2025, with six tracks in total, led by the title track Fiesta. The full tracklist includes:

  1. Fiesta (Title)
  2. 5,4,3 (Pretty Woman) feat. Lay Bankz
  3. Worth It
  4. For You
  5. Young Again
  6. Earth

The teaser for HYPE VIBES, filmed in Los Angeles, captured the duo in carefree, spontaneous moments and enjoying a free-spirited vibe. Both members had already teased fans with snapshots from their time in LA, building anticipation for the release.

Since the NEW_ world tour will still be underway when the album releases, fans are particularly thrilled at the prospect of hearing these new songs live for the very first time during the concerts.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

