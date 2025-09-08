  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Why would you need surgery?”- Fans left frenzied over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s talk about getting a lip reduction

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 08, 2025 19:19 GMT
Stray Kids Bang Chan (Image via Instagram/@gnabnahc)
On Monday, September 8, Stray Kids' Bang Chan took to the fan community platform, Bubble, to spend some time updating his fans on his recent activities. During the same time, the idol also slowly digressed into talking about his lips.

He talked about how he wouldn't possibly get lip fillers because his lips are already too big, and continued to joke around it more. Additionally, he also stated that he asked his agency, JYP Entertainment, if there are any lip reduction surgeries he can get done, but expressed that the agency left him on read with no reply.

The agency, then, explained Bang Chan, asked him to stop talking about random things. As these were all put in a hilarious tone to fans through the Bubble, they couldn't help but laugh at the same. While some fans talked about how absurd the topics were, they were also confused about the idol's concern with his lips.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

""They left me on read" as they should, why would you need surgery?you are PURRRRR-FECCCTTTT"
Many fans and netizens continued to express their concerns over the idol and his sudden fixation about his lips.

On the other hand, people complimented the idol's features and assured him that there's nothing he needs to change about the way he looks.

All you need to know about Bang Chan and his recent activities with Stray Kids

Stray Kids' Bang Chan, otherwise known as Christopher Chahn Bahng, is an Australian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who is based in South Korea. He debuted in 2017 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members through the reality survival show held by JYP Entertainment called Stray Kids.

The idol also stands as part of 3RACHA, the three-member in-house production team and subunit of the boy group. Following the group's debut, the members rolled out several famous tracks such as Thunderous, Back Door, God's Menu, Maniac, Chk Chk Boom, and many others.

Additionally, Bang Chan also rolled out a few collaborative tracks with his fellow members, like Red Lights with Hyunjin for the group's No Easy album and Waiting For Us with Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N as part of their Oddinary EP. Most recently, on August 22, Stray Kids released their fourth studio album in Korean called Karma.

The album held the song, Ceremony, as its title track. After its release, the album allowed Stray Kids to make history as the first artist to ever top Billboard 200 with their first seven entries. The album also sold around 3 million copies in the first week of its release, making it the best-selling 2025 album in South Korea.

On the other hand, the Stray Kids members are also currently rolling out their DominATE World Tour. On October 18 and 19, they are expected to put forth their encore concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the concert and several other things that the group might have in store for them.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
