“WTPR could never”— SBS drama Love Scout’s ending scene with alleged “stop genocide” display earns appreciation online

On February 14, 2025, SBS's K-drama Love Scout aired its finale, concluding the romance between Kang Ji-yoon (Han Ji-min) and Yu Eun-ho (Lee Joon-hyuk). The show captivated audiences with its portrayal of mature relationships that balance career growth and companionship and concluded with its highest ratings of the season.

Fans were particularly touched by the final scenes, which beautifully mirrored the show's opening. However, it wasn't just the romantic conclusion that caught viewers’ attention; sharp-eyed fans noticed a small detail: a sign reading "STOP GENOCIDE" was briefly visible in the background.

The finale of Love Scout also drew comparisons to the recently concluded Netflix drama When the Phone Rings (WTPR), which sparked major controversy over its depiction of a fictional international conflict. While it became a hit during its run, it faced backlash for portraying a conflict between the fictional countries of "Paltima" and "Izmael."

Viewers criticized the show for its thinly veiled parallels to real-world conflicts, accusing it of insensitivity and misrepresentation. Despite achieving high ratings, the finale left many disappointed, and the production team faced demands for accountability.

In contrast, fans celebrated Love Scout for raising awareness through a small but meaningful gesture that avoided controversy. An X user, @NoonaShanbin01, wrote,

"WTPR could never."

This subtle inclusion earned the show respect from viewers, who praised it as a perfect example of meaningful activism without disrupting the storyline.

"when the ending of another drama disappoints, love scout say 'STOP GENOCIDE’ respect," an X user wrote.

"OOOHHH LOVE SCOUT I LOVE YOU MORE EACH DAY," a fan mentioned.

"If someone says "maybe it was accidentally shot" or something like that... Korea is strict about product placement, even in something like Trauma Code, they still hide the logo of the well-known brand McDonald's. The same goes for phones and social media. They definitely pay attention to details like that," an X user added.

"BIG RESPECT AND SALUTE," another person commented.

Social media platforms quickly lit up with praise for the show’s subtle activism. Fans appreciated how Love Scout made a statement without overshadowing its central love story.

"It's small enough to not get noticed but with how beautiful the sets were I don't think this was just there. Regardless.....yes thank you for being perfect till the end. Thank you fr," another person remarked.

"ahhhhhh i so know which series to pick!!! They also included a simple: Byeol-ah, I heard you had a watermelon party at your school," an user mentioned.

"Oh I just noticed and it's much much better than iykyk," a fan wrote.

All about Love Scout: Plot, ending, popularity & more

Love Scout is a workplace romance drama that follows the relationship between Kang Ji-yoon, a determined CEO of the headhunting company Peoplez, and Yu Eun-ho, her highly skilled secretary and a single father. As they navigate professional challenges together, their bond deepens, teaching Ji-yoon valuable lessons about work-life balance and human connection.

Their relationship, built on mutual respect, gradually blossoms into romance, showcasing a mature and healthy dynamic rarely depicted in romance dramas. The finale wraps up their story with a mix of closure and symbolism, highlighting their transformation from colleagues to life partners while maintaining their individuality.

The series received widespread acclaim not only for its storyline but also for subverting common romance clichés by maintaining the strength and independence of its lead characters.

The show also achieved significant commercial success. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 11.8%, making it the highest-rated episode of the series and the most-watched show of the week among viewers aged 20 to 49, with a 4.2% average rating in the key demographic.

The drama consistently outperformed competitors, cementing its place as a standout success in the 2025 K-drama lineup. Love Scout was broadcast on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm (KST) and, for international viewers, was also available for streaming on Wavve in South Korea, Netflix, and Viki.

