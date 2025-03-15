"Your power is insane" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope receives a custom-made plaque for his 2 sold out shows in Brooklyn

BTS' j-hope performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 13 and 14 as a part of his ongoing Hope on the Stage solo concert tour. This is his first solo tour, and both of his shows at the venue were sold out.

Barclays Center gifted him a custom-made plaque commemorating the achievement on March 15, 2025. The commemorative plaque features a blurry image of a subway train in bright red light in the background. j-hope's silhouette is visible in front of the passing subway train.

The concert name, date, and venue are also inscribed on the plaque, along with the words "SOLD OUT" written in bold at the bottom center.

Fans were happy to hear the news and could not stop gushing over this announcement. They took to X to express their happiness. One fan said:

"oh j-hope your power is insane"

Fans dubbed the concert the "best solo tour" and deemed j-hope the "best soloist" and "a real artist." They were proud of the Blue Side singer's achievements, and here's what they had to say:

"AND THAT'S ON THE BEST SOLO TOUR FROM THE BEST SOLOIST" a user wrote.

"Thats what we call a real artist" a fan wrote.

"nobody better than him." another fan replied.

Fans could not wait for the next concert tour stops and hoped to see such achievements in the forthcoming locations. They said:

"we need this on every stop!" a fan wrote.

"JHope you are amazing!!! Waiting for the rest of the tour!!!" another fan wrote.

"j-hope The Best Soloist, go higher King" a user wrote.

In addition to the commemorative plaque, the rapper was also gifted a Brooklyn Nets bǝrō x KidSuper jacket by the Barclays Center. He was wearing the jacket during the Brooklyn concert.

More about j-hope's Hope on the Stage solo tour and newly released songs

After releasing the song LV Bag with Don Toliver on February 21, the BTS member embarked on his first solo concert tour across Asia and North America, which will conclude in July 2025. The concert started with a maiden 3-day concert in Seoul, South Korea. Next, j-hope went on a tour in the US.

He was featured in an episode of the reality show I Live Alone on March 7. Then, he also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 10.

On March 13, he released his first single of 2025, Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel). He quickly followed up on the release with an announcement for a new single, MONA LISA, on March 16, 2025. He first debuted the single at the New York concert. The song MONA LISA will be released on March 21.

Furthermore, he will also take on headlining the Lollapalooza Berlin stage on July 13. This will mark his second attendance at the Lollapalooza location, the first being his debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022, where he performed for 70 minutes.

