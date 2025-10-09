Yummy Yummy Yummy Complete Release Schedule: Where to stream, dates, timings, & all you need to know

On Thursday, October 9, the time-travel-based Chinese drama, Yummy Yummy Yummy, was released. The show revolved around the Shen family, who accidentally travel back in time to an ancient city in China called Yong’an City. Following the same, they run into a royal official, Lin Yan, who opens up a new world of experiences for the Shin Family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe members of the family are soon exposed to the various royal benefits, such as culinary delights and other local traditions. Unexpectedly, a love story is also seen blooming between Lin Yan and Shen Shaoguang from the Shen family. The story stands as an adaptation of the web novel by Ying Tao Gao, Chang'an Small Restaurant. The following article will unveil more about the release schedule of the latest Chinese drama, Yummy Yummy Yummy.Complete release schedule of the latest historical fantasy series, Yummy Yummy YummyYummy Yummy Yummy is a Chinese drama starring Wang Ying Lu, Li Yun Rui, Chang Long, Feng Jia Yi, Sui Jun Bo, Dong Si Yi, and many others. It's expected to hold a total of 32 episodes, each spanning over 45 minutes. According to its original network, Tencent Video, a new episode of the show will be released every day of the week from Monday to Sunday at 3:30 PM IST.Yummy Yummy Yummy poster (Image via Instagram/@wetvthailand, @tencentvideo.us)The show is available for streaming on three platforms: WeTV, Tencent Video, and Viki. On the other hand, here's the complete release schedule for the latest Chinese drama, Yummy Yummy Yummy:Episode 1 - October 9, 2025 (Thursday)Episode 2 - October 10, 2025 (Friday)Episode 3 - October 11, 2025 (Saturday)Episode 4 - October 12, 2025 (Sunday)Episode 5 - October 13, 2025 (Monday)Episode 6 - October 14, 2025 (Tuesday)Episode 7 - October 15, 2025(Wednesday)Episode 8 - October 16, 2025 (Thursday)Episode 9 - October 17, 2025 (Friday)Episode 10 - October 18, 2025 (Saturday)Episode 11 - October 19, 2025 (Sunday)Episode 12 - October 20, 2025 (Monday)Episode 13 - October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)Episode 14 - October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)Episode 15 - October 23, 2025 (Thursday)Episode 16 - October 24, 2025 (Friday)Episode 17 - October 25, 2025 (Saturday)Episode 18 - October 26, 2025 (Sunday)Episode 19 - October 27, 2025 (Monday)Episode 20 - October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)Episode 21 - October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)Episode 22 - October 30, 2025 (Thursday)Episode 23 - October 31, 2025 (Friday)Episode 24 - November 1, 2025 (Saturday)Episode 25 - November 2, 2025 (Sunday)Episode 26 - November 3, 2025(Monday)Episode 27 - November 4, 2025 (Tuesday)Episode 28 - November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)Episode 29 - November 6, 2025 (Thursday)Episode 30 - November 7, 2025 (Friday)Episode 31 - November 8, 2025 (Saturday)Episode 32 - November 9, 2025 (Sunday)Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the progression of the show's plot, especially the love story between Lin Yan and Shen Shaoguang, despite their disconnectivity in time.