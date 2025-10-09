  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Yummy Yummy Yummy Complete Release Schedule: Where to stream, dates, timings, & all you need to know

Yummy Yummy Yummy Complete Release Schedule: Where to stream, dates, timings, & all you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:29 GMT
Yummy Yummy Yummy (Image via Instagram/@wetvsingapore)
Yummy Yummy Yummy (Image via Instagram/@wetvsingapore)

On Thursday, October 9, the time-travel-based Chinese drama, Yummy Yummy Yummy, was released. The show revolved around the Shen family, who accidentally travel back in time to an ancient city in China called Yong’an City. Following the same, they run into a royal official, Lin Yan, who opens up a new world of experiences for the Shin Family.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The members of the family are soon exposed to the various royal benefits, such as culinary delights and other local traditions. Unexpectedly, a love story is also seen blooming between Lin Yan and Shen Shaoguang from the Shen family. The story stands as an adaptation of the web novel by Ying Tao Gao, Chang'an Small Restaurant. The following article will unveil more about the release schedule of the latest Chinese drama, Yummy Yummy Yummy.

Ad

Complete release schedule of the latest historical fantasy series, Yummy Yummy Yummy

Yummy Yummy Yummy is a Chinese drama starring Wang Ying Lu, Li Yun Rui, Chang Long, Feng Jia Yi, Sui Jun Bo, Dong Si Yi, and many others. It's expected to hold a total of 32 episodes, each spanning over 45 minutes. According to its original network, Tencent Video, a new episode of the show will be released every day of the week from Monday to Sunday at 3:30 PM IST.

Ad
Yummy Yummy Yummy poster (Image via Instagram/@wetvthailand, @tencentvideo.us)
Yummy Yummy Yummy poster (Image via Instagram/@wetvthailand, @tencentvideo.us)

The show is available for streaming on three platforms: WeTV, Tencent Video, and Viki. On the other hand, here's the complete release schedule for the latest Chinese drama, Yummy Yummy Yummy:

Ad
  • Episode 1 - October 9, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Episode 2 - October 10, 2025 (Friday)
  • Episode 3 - October 11, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Episode 4 - October 12, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Episode 5 - October 13, 2025 (Monday)
  • Episode 6 - October 14, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Episode 7 - October 15, 2025(Wednesday)
  • Episode 8 - October 16, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Episode 9 - October 17, 2025 (Friday)
  • Episode 10 - October 18, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Episode 11 - October 19, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Episode 12 - October 20, 2025 (Monday)
  • Episode 13 - October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Episode 14 - October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Episode 15 - October 23, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Episode 16 - October 24, 2025 (Friday)
  • Episode 17 - October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Episode 18 - October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Episode 19 - October 27, 2025 (Monday)
  • Episode 20 - October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Episode 21 - October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Episode 22 - October 30, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Episode 23 - October 31, 2025 (Friday)
  • Episode 24 - November 1, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Episode 25 - November 2, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Episode 26 - November 3, 2025(Monday)
  • Episode 27 - November 4, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Episode 28 - November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Episode 29 - November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Episode 30 - November 7, 2025 (Friday)
  • Episode 31 - November 8, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Episode 32 - November 9, 2025 (Sunday)
Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the progression of the show's plot, especially the love story between Lin Yan and Shen Shaoguang, despite their disconnectivity in time.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications