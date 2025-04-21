Such A Good Love ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Dai Daji & Zhou Shui get their happily ever after?

Such A Good Love (2025) is a Chinese romance drama featuring Wang Yu Wen and Wang An Yu in the lead. Set against the backdrop of Beijing, the series traces the heartfelt journey of a couple who come of age in the 1980s.

In Such a Good Love, Zhou Shui, brilliant and ambitious, crosses paths with the steadfast and kind Da Ji. They fall for each other, carving out a life together in a modest rental home. Despite the challenges, they chase dreams side by side, finding strength and warmth in their bond.

Decades later, a Gen Z couple stumbles upon their story. As they read through the past, they begin to question their own ideas about love and commitment.

Dai Daji and Zhou Shui do not reunite as a couple at the end of Such A Good Love. Their story ends with mutual understanding, closure, and a quiet sense of peace, but not a romantic reunion.

Such A Good Love recaps and ending explained: Zhou Shui and Dai Daji's bittersweet journey from first love to final goodbye

Such A Good Love begins with Zhou Shui and Dai Daji at a crossroads on a bustling Beijing street, their past love now a distant memory. Flashbacks take viewers to 2007, when they first met at Haikou University. Dai Daji storms into Zhou Shui's dorm to confront her cheating boyfriend, Ren Zhuangzhuang, and her fiery spirit immediately captures Zhou Shui's attention.

He is a film student, and despite their differing personalities, they bond over their shared passion for filmmaking. Zhou Shui helps Dai Daji heal from her heartbreak, becoming a guiding light during her final university days. Encouraged by Zhou Shui, Dai Daji begins to consider moving to Beijing, chasing new dreams despite her mother's objections.

As graduation nears, Dai Daji reflects on her regrets and yearns for a passionate romance. Though their bond deepens, Zhou Shui's respect and innocence keep their relationship tender. One night, Dai Daji watches Zhou Shui's film, marking the beginning of her growing affection for him.

In the winter of 2007, Zhou Shui meets Dai Daji, who is struggling to land a job in Beijing. He doesn't approach her directly but offers comfort during the difficult moment, disguised as a teddy bear.

However, soon she finds out the truth, they celebrate New Year's together and confess their feelings, beginning to live together after a roommate swap. Zhou Shui supports Dai Daji through small gestures, and they share blissful early months together.

By spring 2008, Dai Daji faces difficulties finding work, while Zhou Shui pauses his dream of filmmaking to earn money selling video footage. Dai Daji, believing love is enough, supports his dream. Zhou Shui documents the lives of other dreamers in Beijing, and the couple struggles with the reality of their situation.

Such A Good Love jumps ahead to the winter of 2023, when college student Su Zihao and photographer Dong Leyi meet through playing computer games. They buy a second-hand monitor, which comes with a hard disk filled with short videos of Zhou Shui that he has taken throughout his relationship with Daji.

Such A Good Love jumps back to 2008. Zhou Shui's camera lens shatters, leaving him only with his wedding filmmaking job. Dai Daji faces challenges with a missing necklace for a brand and struggles with her finances. Despite their crushed dreams, the couple finds comfort in each other's love. Dai Daji's mother eventually helps her pay for the necklace.

In a twist, Dai Daji falls ill, suffering severe stomach pain and fearing a serious illness, fearing that it may be cancer. Zhou Shui struggles to provide for her treatment, and as her final wish, she asks Zhou Shui to make a movie called "Such a Good Love."

However, soon they find out that Dai Daji's diagnosis is not cancer but gallstones, and she decides to stay in Beijing to pursue screenwriting. Meanwhile, Zhou Shui, pressured by Hun Xiang, invests all his savings in a shady private equity scheme, only to lose everything when Hun Xiang disappears. Dai Daji continues to struggle at work, while Zhou Shui hides his failure from her.

Dai Daji also gets scammed by a senior who has promised her a job opportunity, and tries to assault her. She also attempts to escape his attempt and calls Zhou Shui, which he misses, straining their relationship further. In 2009, Dai Daji, still dealing with her own struggles, decides to leave Beijing and break up with Zhou Shui.

When Zhou Shui proposes to her in an attempt to win her back, Dai Daji reveals her pain and disappointment, especially his absence during her darkest moments. However, Dai Daji rushes to help Zhou Shui after he is arrested for assault, doing everything she can to secure his release.

Though Zhou Shui avoids prison, Dai Daji decides to leave, believing their love only brings misfortune. She leaves without saying goodbye, and Zhou Shui is left heartbroken. By summer 2012, Zhou Shui, now at rock bottom, clings to the hope that Dai Daji will return. He is too drunk to answer when she finally calls, leaving their connection broken.

As time passes, both Dai Daji and Zhou Shui continue to struggle. Zhou Shui once tried to chase Dai Daji in 2017 but ultimately failed. Such a Good Love then comes to the present in 2025. After reflecting on their tumultuous history, he writes a novel based on their story, questioning whether their love and struggles have been worth it.

Such a Good Love, then again, goes back to Autumn 2024. Su Zihao and Dong Leyi, learning about Zhou Shui and Dai Daji's complicated relationship, start to delve deeper into their past.

Despite many hurdles, Dai Daji has now succeeded in making her own film and has secured her place in the industry. Meanwhile, Zhou Shui, after years of setbacks, is left pondering whether it's too late to return to filmmaking.

Such a Good Love again jumps into 2025. Zhou Shui's novel We Really Broke Up, inspired by his own experiences, goes viral. Traveling to Beijing to sell the adaptation rights, Zhou Shui reunites with Daji and offers her the rights for just one yuan. They reminisce about their past and, for a brief moment, run through the streets hand-in-hand, reminiscent of their former relationship.

However, their emotional reunion takes a turn when Zhou Shui kisses Daji on the bus, only to be slapped by her. The two then share a passionate kiss, both in tears. While they come to terms with their past, they understand that their relationship cannot be rekindled.

Daji had once been the one to chase love, supporting Zhou Shui's dream of becoming a director. Over time, she finds her own success in the film industry, while Zhou Shui loses his direction. After their breakup, Daji emerges as a successful career woman, while Zhou Shui ends up working as a cook in a hotpot restaurant.

The final scene of Such a Good Love mirrors the opening, with Daji and Zhou Shui parting ways at a crossroads in Beijing. Throughout the series, Daji seeks an answer to 'whether their love was worth the possible heartbreak'. As Zhou Shui walks away after bidding her farewell at the end of their reunion, Daji calls him back and asks the same question once more. He pauses, smiles briefly, but walks away without replying.

After he leaves, Daji receives a message from him containing a video from his old movie, showing a clip of her asking the same question before leaving for Beijing. The video concludes with a message from the younger Zhou Shui, who had already answered her question years ago, saying, "It's worth it."

Does Such A Good Love have a possibility of season 2?

Such a Good Love doesn't appear to have a season 2. The story ends on a reflective, full-circle note, offering closure to Zhou Shui and Dai Daji's journey. Additionally, there's been no official word from the cast or crew about a continuation.

All 26 episodes of Such A Good Love are available for streaming on Viki and WeTV.

