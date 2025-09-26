Seducing Drake Palma ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Alys find her happily ever after, and who does she end up with?

On September 26, 2025, the finale of Seducing Drake Palma premiered on Viva One, bringing the story of Alys to a close. The show follows Alys (Angela Muji), a cheerful girl who first agreed to win over Drake Palma (Rabin Angeles), a mysterious man, to help her best friend, Sheen (Ethan David). What started as a fake romance soon turned real, leaving her caught between duty and her own emotions.The last chapter of the Filipino drama gave the answer fans waited for. Alys, despite her doubts about Drake’s excuses and her fear of being let down, chose him in the end. On the other front, although Alys wished Tripp well, she still picked Drake, putting her feelings first.Seducing Drake Palma episode 16 recapIn the finale of Seducing Drake Palma, Tripp finds out Alys still has feelings for Drake. Later, he expresses his feelings, but Alys doesn’t know how to respond. That night, Drake shows up at her condo uninvited, asking her to sneak out. When she questions why he’s creating a situation that makes both Tripp and Shaira feel betrayed, he explains that Tripp is his cousin, Shaira his childhood friend, and he’d never hurt them. He admits he only loves Alys, but leaves without eating, saying he’s lost his appetite. The next day, Tripp gifts Alys a collage book of their memories and confesses once more. Overwhelmed, she calls him, only for him to say Drake made her cry, so it should be him who wipes away her tears.Later, Alys vents to Aya about still loving Drake but also wanting Tripp’s happiness. Kent then arrives to apologise to Aya about their fight, leaving Alys to walk off, only to bump into Aunt Katrina. Katrina tells her that Drake may seem cold, but he is vulnerable and needs someone to care for him. Meanwhile, it's revealed that Alys once promised her mom that if she failed even one subject, she’d move to the States, and now she has to keep that deal.The next morning, Alys wakes up to find Drake already in her condo making breakfast. She apologises, then surprises him by sending a relationship request on Facebook. The two then go for a date together. In the car, Drake gives her sunflowers for his mom’s grave. Visiting her, Alys gushes over how beautiful Drake’s late mother was, even joking about his good looks being inherited.Drake then tells her she should call his mom “mom” too, but reveals he promised both her dad that he wouldn’t touch her until she turned 20 or propose until she was 28. Alys recalls her debut night when Drake left her. He then finally explains that Shaira struggles with suicidal inclinations, and he was forced to be with her that night to stop her from self-harm. Drake swears he never touched Shaira, easing Alys’s doubts, and gives her a strawberry pendant. Alys agrees to be his girlfriend again once he sorts things out with Tripp and Shaira. The next day, she meets Tripp, who takes her pictures but still avoids her. On the rooftop where they first met, Tripp tells her he’s leaving the Philippines. They part with a hug and a forehead kiss. Drake then reconciles with both Tripp and Shaira, with Shaira wishing him happiness with Alys. Finally, Drake runs to Alys on the rooftop, accepting her Facebook relationship request. Though she worries about being apart when she moves abroad, he assures her he’ll fight for their love. Seducing Drake Palma ends with exchanging plastic rings and sealing it with a kiss. Will there be a follow-up season to Seducing Drake Palma?Seducing Drake Palma (Image via X/@StudioVivaPH)Seducing Drake Palma is officially returning. Viva Entertainment announced at Vivarkada, a big fan event in the Philippines, that Season 2, titled Dating Alys Perez, will premiere in 2026 on Viva One. The rom-com stars Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji and adapts Beeyotch’s (Ariesa Jane Domingo) popular novel. The next season jumps ahead four years, following Alys, Drake, and Tripp as they move beyond school and start new chapters in their lives. In season 2, Alys and Drake have broken up. Alys is now dating Tripp, Drake’s cousin, who has been devoted to her from the start. Drake returns, still holding feelings for Alys, creating tension between the three. Season 1 already set the stage. Shaira Silos, Drake’s childhood friend, is clearly interested in him, while Tripp has openly expressed his love for Alys. The storyline promises challenges and a breakup, staying true to the book. But fans know Drake and Alys are destined to reunite, despite the obstacles. The cast also includes Dylan Menor as Tripp, Ethan David as Sheen, Sara Joe as Shaira, Rafa Victorino as Kei, Frost Sandoval as Kent Valdez, and Yumi Garcia as Aya. Watch all 16 episodes of Seducing Drake Palma on Viva One!