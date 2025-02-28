"STRAIGHT FROM HIS JOB?" — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung reportedly spotted outside j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' Seoul concert

On February 28, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, made headlines after reportedly being spotted outside Seoul's KSPO Dome for j-hope's inaugural concert.

Several attendees saw Taehyung in a South Korean military uniform entering the venue. Despite his face being partially covered, fans quickly recognized the Love Me Again singer-songwriter.

j-hope's maiden solo world tour kicked off on February 28 and will run until March 2 at the KSPO Dome. Reportedly, BTS' SUGA (Min Yoongi) was spotted alongside Taehyung at the concert. Several clips from the show went viral online as fans cheered to spot the BTS duo.

Social media was flooded with posts praising V for coming straight to j-hope's concert from work. One fan tweeted:

"STRAIGHT FROM HIS JOB??????? The dedication"

Fans took to platforms like X to express their excitement over seeing some of the BTS members reunite at j-hope concerts.

"I’ll be sobbing if this is true wtf," a fan wrote.

"Went straight from the barracks like he's not missing this for anyone, that's his hobi hyung," another fan wrote.

"OMG!!!!! Please let them be complete," another fan reacted.

More similar reactions:

"Ohhhh MYYYYY GOD IAM LOSING IT. OH MY GOD, MY BABIESSSSSS," a fan commented.

"No stop it cause I've literally just had a dream that they all went for hobi," another fan said.

"TAEHYUNG ATTENDING HOBI 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' CONCERT DAY 1 IN SEOUL!!! MY BABY," another fan reacted.

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE D-1 concert kicks off at Seoul

HOPE ON THE STAGE marks j-hope's first solo concert series, a significant milestone following his discharge from military service in October 2024. The Seoul performances kicked off on February 28, 2025, with j-hope performing hits like MORE, Arson, Chicken Noodle Soup, and = (Equal Sign), among others.

Two more Seoul shows are scheduled for March 1 and March 2, 2025. The tour will then expand to 15 cities across Asia and North America.

The scheduled stops include New York, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, Los Angeles, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka. The tour will conclude on June 1, 2025.

Here are the dates for j-hope's upcoming shows:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

In other news, j-hope announced Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel), set to be released globally on March 7, 2025.

