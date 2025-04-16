"That's impact" — Fans react as The Empire State Building’s official TikTok pays tribute to JENNIE by lighting the building Ruby red in her honor

On April 16, 2025, the media X account @TheePopCore reported that The Empire State Building’s official TikTok channel paid an ode to BLACKPIN's JENNIE by lighting the infrastructure Ruby red in her honor.

The building's official TikTok account shared the spectacle, showcasing the iconic tower bathed in vibrant red hues, a nod to JENNIE's debut solo album, Ruby.

This homage coincided with the artist's recent accolade as the first Korean soloist to receive the Global Force Award. She was honored at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The Empire State Building's decision to be illuminated in ruby red is part of its tradition of celebrating cultural milestones and influential figures. In March 2024, the building lit up in Star Wars theme colors. Meanwhile, this was the first time the Empire State Building lit up to pay tribute to a K-pop solo artist.

The ruby illumination sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans worldwide. One fan wrote on X:

"She didn't have to visit the building and make an event out of it for them to honor her. That's Impact"

The tribute also resonated deeply with fans as they lauded the artist's global popularity.

"Can we just talk for a moment the organic smash hit that is Like Jennie, everyone is dancing the challenge, streams are getting higher and celebs use the audio in there videos," a fan wrote.

"Mama Kim is actually the mother of chuck bass," another fan said.

"I better don't see these nugu kpoppies speak on Jennie EVER again," another fan added.

Some fans hailed her as the "queen."

"Imagine being queen where USA and China love you," a fan remarked.

"As a new yorker hell yeah Jennie," another fan said.

BLACKPINK star JENNIE's solo Coachella 2025 debut

On April 14, the BLACKPINK idol took the Outdoor Theater stage at Coachella 2025 as a solo artist. Her setlist featured tracks from her debut solo album, Ruby. Opening with Filter, she set an energetic tone throughout the performance. Tracks like Mantra, Handlebars, and start a war featured a mix of strong vocals and dynamic choreography.

The performance of ZEN offered a moment of introspection, while F.T.S. and Damn Right reignited the crowd's energy with Kali Uchis' surprise appearance. Love Hangover and Seoul City brought a romantic vibe to the set, with the BLACKPINK idol's soft vocals. The performance of ExtraL had the audience grooving along, and with the IE (way up) brought an exhilarating vibe to the stage.

As the set approached its climax, like JENNIE celebrated individuality and self-expression. Closing with Starlight, she left the audience in awe.

The BLACKPINK star is due to take up the Coachella stage for her second show on April 20, 2025.

