The Winning Try: When will episodes 11-12 (finale) release, and what to expect

On August 22 and 23, 2025, episodes 9 and 10 of The Winning Try dropped on Netflix. The drama follows Ju Ga-ram (Yoon Kye-sang), once Korea’s rising rugby star, whose career was cut short by a drug scandal. Three years later, he returns as a temporary coach for his old high school’s struggling rugby team.The finale (episodes 11 and 12) of the sports drama will air on August 29 and 30, 2025, on SBS at 9:50 pm KST. For viewers outside Korea, The Winning Try will be available to stream on Netflix.The Winning Try episode 11 &amp; 12: Here's what’s comingEpisode 11 will pick up after Ga-ram admits to possessing banned substances. His confession places him under school investigation while also exposing his illness. The rugby squad, already unsettled by Seong-jun’s shoulder injury, now faces strained trust and mounting pressure ahead of the Nationals.The vice-principal is expected to ask Ga-ram to resign, leaving his coaching future uncertain. The upcoming episodes will determine whether Ga-ram can redeem himself while battling his disease, and whether his squad can prove themselves at Nationals. Meanwhile, Ga-ram and I-ji are also expected to move toward a long-awaited resolution, while Seong-jun and Woo-jin’s growing closeness continues during his recovery.The Winning Try episodes 9 &amp; 10 recapIn episode 9 of The Winning Try, Ga-ram returns to his quarters to find Heong-nam waiting. When accused of supplying stimulants to the rugby team, Ga-ram strikes him. The clash quickly escalates, drawing in both the rugby and aerobics squads. As a result, management imposes disciplinary measures, ordering the coaches to swap roles and oversee the other’s team. Training sessions descend into chaos, creating further disorder.A still from The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)The players then confine Ga-ram and Heong-nam in a storage room until they reconcile. During the standoff, Ga-ram suffers a respiratory episode, exposing his struggle with Myasthenia Gravis. Heong-nam intervenes with his medication, leading to a moment of eventual understanding.Elsewhere, tensions rise within the rival camp. I-ji witnesses Nak-gyun assaulting Woo-jin, while rumors of fraudulent admissions spread. Director Seong authorizes a full inquiry and warns Nak-gyun to protect his own reputation. To counter this, Nak-gyun approaches Woo-jin’s mother, offering her daughter a place at Daehan Sport University if she withdraws her complaints and forces Woo-jin back into training under him.The move cost I-ji her coaching position, prompting her to resume playing ahead of Nationals. Meanwhile, Woo-jin’s health deteriorates due to constant harassment, resulting in ear damage that threatens her shooting career. Later, I-ji personally apologizes to Nak-gyun for filing the complaint, enduring the humiliation of kneeling before him. Ga-ram arrives during the incident, enraged at the spectacle. He shatters a window and advances on Nak-gyun, bringing episode 9 to a tense close. In episode 10 of The Winning Try, I-ji reconciles with Nak-gyun, offering an apology. She later provides private training to Woo-jin. On the second day, the school appoints Draw Officials, who are responsible for deciding tournament matchups. By the session’s conclusion, Ga-ram and I-ji are selected for the role. Meanwhile, the school's vice-principal meets a journalist in an attempt to undermine Ga-ram.The journalist shows photos of Ga-ram visiting a neurologist and claims that the rugby team’s improvement is linked to performance-enhancing substances supplied by him. He demands further evidence to complete his report, promising to clear the principal’s office afterward.During practice, Seong-jun sustains a shoulder injury. A medical examination suggests a possible rotator cuff tear. While hospitalized, Woo-jin visits him, and the pair share lighthearted moments, including a meal where she helps him manage tasks he cannot do one-handed.A still from The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Later, Seong-jun grows anxious about the team’s chances at Nationals. One night, an unidentified figure with a concealed face (believed to be Seong-jun) is seen retrieving banned substances. Photographs of the act spread quickly, stirring rumors. The president inspects the rugby team’s quarters for evidence.When questioned, Seong-jun denies involvement. Ga-ram then publicly claims the substances as his own, explaining they are tied to his medical condition, Myasthenia Gravis. This revelation exposes his illness to the entire school at the end of episode 10 of The Winning Try.Until The Winning Try finale airs, catch up on episodes 1 to 10 on Netflix.