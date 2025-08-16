The Winning Try - When will episodes 9-10 release, and what to expect

On August 15 and 16, 2025, episodes 7 and 8 of The Winning Try were released on Netflix. Episodes 9 and 10 will air on Saturday, August 23, and Sunday, August 24, at 9:50 pm (KST) on SBS in Korea, and will also be available worldwide on Netflix. The Winning Try is confirmed for 12 episodes in total, with two episodes released weekly. After episode 8, four more episodes remain. The sports drama follows Ju Ga-ram (Yoon Kye-sang), once hailed as Korea’s rugby star of the future, whose career collapsed after a drug scandal. Three years later, he returns as a contract coach for his former high school rugby team, which is the weakest in the league. Along the way, he reunites with his ex-girlfriend Bae I-ji (Im Se-mi), now a shooting coach at the same school. The two dated for a decade before Ga-ram disappeared after the scandal. Episodes 9 &amp; 10 of The Winning Try: What’s coming nextIn episodes 9 and 10 of The Winning Try, the administration announces that coaches Ga-ram and Heung-nam will rotate between the rugby and aerobics teams. The move disrupts the training schedule, prompting Seong-jun to warn that the team cannot continue under such conditions and must find a solution quickly.The vice president warns Coach Nak-gyeon that if his wrongdoing affects the promotion, he’ll be deemed liable. At the same time, I-ji decides to depart the university, believing there is no longer a place for her within the program. Ga-ram consoles her before she departs, kissing her cheek. The moment hints at a shift in their dynamic.Meanwhile, Ung begins to develop feelings for Woo-jin, which does not go unnoticed by Seong-jun. His growing jealousy leads him to directly question Ung about whether he is hiding something.The situation takes a turn when Woo-jin suddenly disappears, leaving behind her phone. Her absence alarms I-ji, raising fears that she may have been caught up in something more dangerous than expected.The Winning Try episodes 7 &amp; 8 recapThe Winning Try's Rugby team (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Episode 7 of The Winning Try opens with confirmation that Ga-ram’s health is deteriorating, with doctors suspecting a tumor that requires surgery. He declines the operation, saying the team cannot play without a coach as they aim for both the President’s Cup and Nationals.On returning to Hanyang, both I-ji and Ga-ram are questioned for leaving the school in an ambulance. I-ji covers for Ga-ram, claiming the hospital trip was due to her yips. She is suspended from coaching duties, but Ga-ram steps in to help her recover, leading to training drills with the rugby squad.Elsewhere, Seong-jun faces pressure from his mother to shift to Spain as an agent for his brother. Nak-gyeon admits to forcing I-ji into losing the shooting qualifier, and Hui-tae, a journalist from Today Sports, arrives with clear hostility toward Ga-ram.In The Winning Try episode 8, Hanyang faces Daesang at the President’s Cup. The first half ends 14–12 in Daesang’s favor. Both teams scored 12 points in the second half, bringing the final to 26–24, with Hanyang losing narrowly. Despite the result, the team remains determined. Meanwhile, Woo-jin secures gold in shooting, while Seol-hyeon takes silver.Meanwhile, Myeongseong University expresses interest in scouting Hanyang’s rugby team after former national coach Song Hyeon-jong praised their performance. The vice president, Jong-man, applauds Ga-ram and declares the team will not be disbanded. He orders structured training and reallocates the aerobics team’s gym time to rugby after they failed to win medals.Ung begins extra practice but faces rumors labeling him a bully. Flashbacks reveal he once injured a bully in self-defense, which caused his fear of tackling. With team support, the false claim is removed. Later, in a tense rain-soaked scene, Ung tackles Coach Ga-ram under the eyes of his disapproving father, overcoming his hesitation.At the same time, I-ji is instructed to draft a reference letter for Woo-jin, though it's intended for Seol-hyeon. Later, Woo-jin challenges the coach over dishonest practices. This leads to a disturbing encounter where he pushes her against a glass trophy case. The incident pushes I-ji to defend her student, finally conquering her yips in the process.Watch all the episodes of The Winning Try, from 1 to 8, on Netflix.