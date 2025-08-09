The Winning Try - When will episodes 7-8 release, and what to expect

On August 8 and 9, 2025, Netflix released episodes 5 and 6 of The Winning Try. Episodes 7 and 8 will stream globally on Netflix and will air in South Korea on August 15 and 16, 2025, on SBS at 9:50 pm KST. The series will continue to air on Fridays and Saturdays until August 30. The sports drama’s story focuses on Ju Ga-ram (Yoon Kye-sang), who was once Korea’s rugby star, but sees his career collapse after a drug scandal.Three years later, he returns as a contract coach for his former high school’s struggling rugby team. At the school, Ga-ram reunites with his ex-girlfriend, Bae I-ji (Lim Se-mi), a shooting coach he dated for 10 years before he disappeared after the scandal. The rugby team has seven players, including captain Yoon Seong-jun (Kim Yo-han), who are committed to proving themselves.Here’s what’s ahead in The Winning Try episodes 7 &amp; 8The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)The Winning Try episodes 7 and 8 will see the vice principal’s suspicions about Ju Ga-ram’s health continue to grow. I-ji wonders aloud what will happen if the students find he’s risking his life for them. Despite this, the rugby team will remain focused on training hard to win the Nationals.Meanwhile, Ung seems to be developing an interest in Woo-jin, which catches Seong-jun’s attention. Balancing his worsening health with his commitment to lead the team to victory, Ga-ram seems determined to see his players succeed.The Winning Try episodes 5 &amp; 6 recapThe Winning Try episode 5 opens with I-ji finding Ga-ram collapsed in the corridor. She thinks he’s drunk, but he’s actually suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, diagnosed three years earlier during his playing days. His symptoms only seem to be worsening.Despite recruiting Ung and securing Woo-jin’s help in special admission tryouts, Vice President Seong Jong-man still blocks rugby training, forcing the team into improvised sessions, including pool practice and a rugby-style soccer game. Their main goal remains winning the Nationals to save the program.Yeong-gwang, doubting their chances, secretly applies to the police force but must reveal it when Ga-ram schedules a practice match with a pro team on exam day. Ga-ram challenges him to land 200 out of 300 dropkicks. He exceeds expectations, proving his talent.After finding a supportive note from teammates, Yeong-gwang skips the exam to join the OK Rugby Club game. They lose with a score of 41-12, but they consider scoring against pros as a morale boost. Meanwhile, shooting player-coach I-ji faces career uncertainty after Nak-gyun denies her a contract extension following Woo-jin’s thrown match against Ung.To secure her future, she must qualify for the national team by competing directly against her players. In the heat, she leads, pushing Seol-hyeon out of contention, until Nak-gyun threatens to ruin her career unless she lets Seol-hyeon qualify. She deliberately times out her final shot, allowing Seol-hyeon to place fourth.The Winning Try episode 6 sees Ga-ram’s health worsen during work. His friend, Ma Seok-bong, rushes him to the hospital, followed by Aerobics coach Bang Heung-nam. Meanwhile, the rugby team begins training for the National Sports Festival match against Daesang.The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Elsewhere, Seol-hyeon faces accusations of match-fixing, with claims that the coach deliberately lost. Deputy Superintendent of Education (and Seol-hyeon’s father) Na Gyu-won summons Bae I-ji to explain why Seol-hyeon is under suspicion.Meanwhile, at a staff meeting, Coach Bang tells Seong he saw Ga-ram at the hospital, raising concerns. I-ji later tells the Korea Association she missed her final shot due to panic. That night, Ga-ram and I-ji have a tense conversation. She accuses him of not understanding her and says his past mistakes have caused her troubles at school.His health suddenly declines, and he collapses in front of her. Panicked, I-ji rushes him to the hospital and learns about his illness. A flashback shows a moment from their past when Ga-ram jokingly claimed he was unwell, a remark that turned out to be true.All previous episodes of The Winning Try are available to stream on Netflix worldwide.