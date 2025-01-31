"THERE WILL BE ANOTHER REPLY SEASON?" - Fans in a frenzy as director Shin Won-ho seemingly teases Lee Young-ji's potential casting for the series

South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji was recently mentioned by Shin Won-ho, the director of Reply series. On the January 30 episode of tvN’s varity show Green Bean, Red Bean Spin-off : Cafeteria Operation, the rapper appeared as a guest, assisting actors Lee Kwang-soo and Do Kyung-soo (Exo's D.O) in the kitchen.

During the episode, the show's director Na Young-seok playfully asked Lee Young-ji if she knew who Shin Won-ho was. She reacted with admiration, calling him “amazing,” but admitted that she had never watched the Reply series.

When the production team relayed her response to Shin Won-ho, who was also a guest in the episode, he surprised everyone by saying:

“We are even considering using Young-ji as the lead in the next Reply series.”

Trending

While the director cleared that it was only an open discussion, he explained that he found Young-ji’s lack of familiarity with Reply and her acting background to be intriguing.

The remark had since fueled speculation among fans, raising hopes for a new installment of the series.

"SO YOU’RE TELLING ME, THERE WILL BE ANOTHER REPLY SEASON???" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their excitement over the news, welcoming the possibility of Young-ji being cast in the series.

"YES PLEASEEE I WOULD LOVE TO WATCH THAT," said a fan.

"The idea of having new 'Reply' series sooner or later excites me the most. And Im so ready with Youngji Actress Era!" read one comment on X.

"ohhh weirdly that does make sense, they do usually cast someone who's fairly new to acting to be the lead and youngji would be so cute haha so i guess they're doing 07 next??" wrote one netizen.

Many believed Lee Young-ji's energetic personality would bring a fresh dynamic to the beloved franchise.

"I CAN SEE THE VISION SHE WILL EAT," said an X user.

"I guess that's why Na PD introduced Shin PD to Youngji because he knew they're thinking of casting her," commented one netizen.

"LEMME TELL YOU DOH KYUNGSOO CAN BE VERY REPLY SERIES CODED TOO AHHHH," added one fan.

The legacy of Reply: Nostalgia, music, and cultural impact

For those unfamiliar, Reply is a South Korean anthology drama directed by Shin Won-ho and written by Lee Woo-jung. First aired on tvN in 2012, the franchise gained acclaim for its nostalgic storytelling, characters, and depiction of past eras.

Each season follows a group of friends as the narrative shifts between their youthful years and adulthood, keeping viewers engaged with heartfelt moments, humor, and a central mystery about who ends up together.

The first installment, Reply 1997, takes viewers back to 1997, capturing the height of first-generation K-pop fandom. It follows high schooler Shi-won, a passionate H.O.T. fan, and her five childhood friends in Busan. As the story jumps between their teenage years and their 2012 reunion, one couple reveals their upcoming marriage at the end.

Reply 1994, set in the mid-90s, focuses on six university students from different provinces who move into a boarding house in Seoul’s Sinchon district. The drama explores friendships, love, and major cultural moments of the time, including the rise of Seo Taiji and Boys and the Korean Basketball League.

At its core is the mystery of Na-jung’s future husband, which unfolds gradually across different timelines.

Reply 1988 shifts the focus from romance to family and friendship. Set in the Ssangmun-dong neighborhood of northern Seoul, it follows five childhood friends and their families, offering a look at their daily lives.

Lee Young-ji: Background explored

Lee Young-ji is a South Korean rapper known for her dynamic style. She rose to prominence by winning both High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money 11, making history as the first female champion of the latter. Beyond music, she has gained popularity as the host of the web talk show Not Much Prepared.

On June 21, 2024, she made her official debut with the extended play 16 Fantasy. The lead single, Small Girl, featuring EXO’s D.O. (Doh Kyung-soo), quickly gained traction, topping the South Korean Circle Digital Chart and reaching number 38 on the Billboard Global 200.

Green Bean, Red Bean Spin-off: Cafeteria Operation is a reality variety show airing on tvN every Thursday at 8:40 pm KST. The show features Lee Kwang-soo and EXO’s D.O. as the main cast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback