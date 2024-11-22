"They set the standard so high" - Fans gush as Sophia of KATSEYE names BTS's 2019 MAMA performance as her favorite

Sophia, a leader of the rising girl group KATSEYE, recently caught the attention of BTS fans after expressing her admiration for the global sensation K-pop boy group on the 2024 MAMA red carpet.

On November 21 (PST), during an interview on MAMA 2024 red carpet, with Billboard host Tetris Kelly, Sophia was asked about her favorite stage performance. Without hesitation, she chose BTS’s iconic 2019 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) showcase. Reflecting on the moment, she shared,

“BTS in 2019—that performance I feel like it was one of the first MAMA performances I ever watched and then I Knew that the standard was up high.”

BTS fans, ARMY, were quick to respond after Sophia of KATSEYE praised BTS’s 2019 MAMA performance during her red-carpet interview. Many took to social media to share their excitement, applauding Sophia for recognizing the significance of the iconic stage. One ARMY posted,

"and she’s not wrong we don’t talk enough about how hybe groups take performances so seriously bcz of bts they set the standard so high😭"

"she a real one, cause me too girl i watch it all the time" said another ARMY.

"i mean that performance is better than anything mama will ever get atp she is totally right" commented one X user.

"gurl, is it real or is it just me and my imagination, but almost all the new haibe artists, who became artists, they have something to do with bts, either because they are army, or because they saw bts' performance either in korea or in the usa. like wow interesting" one netizen shared.

"bruh she's so real cz same. I also watched my first mama in 2019 and I was blown away by bts's performance. NOBODY CAN EVER MATCH THEIR ENERGY" said this fan.

ARMYs also officially welcomed Sophia as one of their own, recognizing her as a fellow fan of BTS. Fans praised her for her heartfelt admiration dubbing her the “certified ARMY of KATSEYE.”

"No she's really the certified ARMY of Katseye😭😂 did you see her posters in her room? She's Bora blooded 💜" added one fan.

"She's like she was Waiting for this very moment all her life😭🖐🏼" this ARMY pointed out.

"she’s an ARMY through and through, her bedroom walls covered in TaeJin posters 😍" shared an X user.

"Every moment is a chance for Sophia to celebrate BTS. Her passion for their artistry shines through, and she embraces every opportunity to mention them! 🎶💖" remarked an individual on X.

Katseye makes MAMA debut, despite Manon’s absence

KATSEYE made their highly anticipated MAMA debut performance at the 2024 MAMA on the first night of the ceremony in Los Angeles on November 21, starting at 7 p.m. PST. The group showcased their hits, Debut and Touch. However, KATSEYE's Manon was notably absent from the performance.

On November 21, the group officially shared an update on Weverse, announcing that Manon would not attend the 2024 MAMA due to illness.

Sophia is a Filipino vocalist and the leader of the girl group KATSEYE. KATSEYE, pronounced as "cat's eye" is a global girl group based in Los Angeles, California. The group consists of six members: Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae. The members come from four different countries: the United States, the Philippines, South Korea, and Switzerland.

KATSEYE was formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy, a collaboration between South Korea’s Hybe Corporation and Geffen Records. They debuted in June 2024 with the single Debut. Their follow-up single, Touch, propelled them into the spotlight. The song became a commercial hit, gaining significant attention both in South Korea and internationally.

This was followed by their first extended play (EP), SIS (Soft Is Strong), released in 2024. KATSEYE's first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), reflects their growth as artists. The EP combines elements of pop, R&B, and electronic sounds, showcasing their versatility.

KATSEYE has quickly become one of the most talked-about groups in K-pop. Known for their diverse backgrounds, the members bring a mix of cultural influences, making their music resonate with a global audience.

BTS's iconic performance at the 2019 MAMA ended the show with a powerful set

On December 4, 2019, BTS delivered an unforgettable performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Nagoya, Japan. Closing the show with a medley that spanned nearly every era of their career, the septet wowed the audience with their Map of the Soul: Journey to Myself -themed set.

The iconic performance began with early singles N.O and We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2. The group then switched costumes and transitioned into their chart-topping hit Boy With Luv followed by Mikrokosmos, from their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona. The set concluded with a powerful rendition of Dionysus, also from the same album, as the members donned matching suits for a high-octane finish.

BTS also dominated the 2019 MAMA awards ceremony, taking home nine awards in total. Their accolades included Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Boy With Luv, Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona, Worldwide Icon of the Year, and several others.

The 2024 MAMA Awards (Mnet Asian Music Awards) began on November 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, marking the event’s first-ever hosting in the United States. The ceremony will continue on November 22 and 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

This year’s edition is historic, as it’s the first time the MAMA Awards are being held outside of East and Southeast Asia. The show, Organized by CJ ENM, celebrates its 25th anniversary, honoring excellence in K-pop and its growing global influence.

