“THIS IS EMBARRASSING” - Fans react as tattooist Polyc speaks up against backlash over claims of being a BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin shipper

Popular tattoo artist Polyc, known for creating several iconic tattoos for BTS members, recently addressed a controversy that arose on social media. On September 4, 2025, he issued a public clarification through his Instagram account after a misunderstanding led many to believe he was a “Jikook” shipper. The incident began when a photo showing a phone case featuring the group's members, Jimin and Jungkook, was shared on his Instagram. Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, assuming the phone belonged to Polyc. Many started labeling him a “Jikook” shipper, implying that he personally supported the pairing of the two members. As the situation escalated and comments grew more intense, Polyc decided to step in and clarify the matter. He posted the same picture again and clearly stated that the phone did not belong to him but to one of his clients. His caption read:“This isn’t my phone – it’s my client’s phone. Please stop tagging me.”This direct response showed his frustration about being dragged into fan wars and speculative shipping debates. Many netizens sympathized with him, calling out the toxic behavior of those who had jumped to conclusions. One netizen said:Diya @povficationLINKTHIS IS EMBARRASSING LMFAOOOOSupportive fans expressed regret that he was forced to publicly clarify something so trivial, understanding the unnecessary backlash he had to endure.k ૮ ․ ․ ྀིა @bwibunnyLINKHelp 😭😭 he clarified that so fast jokers are so embarrassing𝕁𝕌ℕ𝔾𝕂𝕆𝕆𝕂 __ ℂℍ𝔸ℕℕ𝔼𝕃 (CIS) @JK_CISteamLINKGod, Polyc had to make a public statement… 🤦🏻‍♀️ Enough living in illusions! Stalking artists and people connected to them is unacceptable. This crosses all boundaries: not only are you shaming the artist, but you’re also disturbing ordinary people. Such behavior cannot be ignored,𝚃𝚔 @TaekoomaniaLINK@povfication Imagine what he had to go through to say this 😭😭😭😭 lmfaoo noo✦ @JE0NFEINLINKRemember the polyc tattoo artist guy who was called a jikook shipper coz of his phone case? Man posted this today 💀 LOL LMAO ROFL IJBOL☆ @imtlalalalaaLINKPolyc is making sure to show the world that is not his phone 💀🤣— @NE0SURFLINKthere aren't even hours in between im cryingskskskdjs 😭 polyc ended them IJBOLTattoo artist Polyc had created the iconic &quot;7&quot; tattoo for all the BTS membersPolyc SJ (Sang-jin Lee) is a renowned South Korean tattoo artist recognized for his vibrant, polygon-inspired, cubism-style designs. He holds a special place in the hearts of ARMY, having created the iconic “7” friendship tattoos for all seven BTS members. These tattoos are visually unique for each member but share the symbolic number “7.”Notably, Jungkook was Polyc’s first BTS client, and the idea of friendship tattoos originated during sessions with him. In an interview with KOREA NOW in 2023, he revealed that Jungkook’s arm tattoo took five months to complete. During the process, Jungkook kept bringing up the idea of friendship tattoos for the members. He then introduced each member to the tattoo artist individually. However, the final decision to go ahead with the tattoos was made by Jimin, as Polyc revealed. Polyc shared touching behind-the-scenes stories, including how Jimin comforted nervous members during their first tattoos with reassurances that the process would be over in five minutes. Since most of the BTS members had never gotten tattoos before, this was a particularly difficult experience for them. Importantly, these tattoos remain exclusive to the Bangtan members. The tattoo artist himself stated that he would not recreate them for other clients, winning the hearts of ARMY. The “7” tattoos still hold a special place in the hearts of BTS fans.