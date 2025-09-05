  • home icon
  • “THIS IS EMBARRASSING” - Fans react as tattooist Polyc speaks up against backlash over claims of being a BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin shipper

“THIS IS EMBARRASSING” - Fans react as tattooist Polyc speaks up against backlash over claims of being a BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin shipper

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 05, 2025 12:57 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook Discharged From South Korean Military - Source: Getty

Popular tattoo artist Polyc, known for creating several iconic tattoos for BTS members, recently addressed a controversy that arose on social media. On September 4, 2025, he issued a public clarification through his Instagram account after a misunderstanding led many to believe he was a “Jikook” shipper.

The incident began when a photo showing a phone case featuring the group's members, Jimin and Jungkook, was shared on his Instagram. Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, assuming the phone belonged to Polyc. Many started labeling him a “Jikook” shipper, implying that he personally supported the pairing of the two members.

As the situation escalated and comments grew more intense, Polyc decided to step in and clarify the matter. He posted the same picture again and clearly stated that the phone did not belong to him but to one of his clients. His caption read:

“This isn’t my phone – it’s my client’s phone. Please stop tagging me.”

This direct response showed his frustration about being dragged into fan wars and speculative shipping debates. Many netizens sympathized with him, calling out the toxic behavior of those who had jumped to conclusions. One netizen said:

Supportive fans expressed regret that he was forced to publicly clarify something so trivial, understanding the unnecessary backlash he had to endure.

Tattoo artist Polyc had created the iconic "7" tattoo for all the BTS members

Polyc SJ (Sang-jin Lee) is a renowned South Korean tattoo artist recognized for his vibrant, polygon-inspired, cubism-style designs. He holds a special place in the hearts of ARMY, having created the iconic “7” friendship tattoos for all seven BTS members. These tattoos are visually unique for each member but share the symbolic number “7.”

Notably, Jungkook was Polyc’s first BTS client, and the idea of friendship tattoos originated during sessions with him. In an interview with KOREA NOW in 2023, he revealed that Jungkook’s arm tattoo took five months to complete.

During the process, Jungkook kept bringing up the idea of friendship tattoos for the members. He then introduced each member to the tattoo artist individually. However, the final decision to go ahead with the tattoos was made by Jimin, as Polyc revealed.

Polyc shared touching behind-the-scenes stories, including how Jimin comforted nervous members during their first tattoos with reassurances that the process would be over in five minutes. Since most of the BTS members had never gotten tattoos before, this was a particularly difficult experience for them.

Importantly, these tattoos remain exclusive to the Bangtan members. The tattoo artist himself stated that he would not recreate them for other clients, winning the hearts of ARMY. The “7” tattoos still hold a special place in the hearts of BTS fans.

