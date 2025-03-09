“This is soo precious” — Fans react as Steve Aoki sends heartfelt birthday wishes to BTS' SUGA with special ‘Mic Drop’ moment on TikTok

On March 9, 2025, American DJ and producer Steve Aoki extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Min Yoon-gi, aka BTS' SUGA. The K-pop musician and music producer turned 32 on the same day.

Fans worldwide saw the touching moment of camaraderie as Steve Aoki wished his old friend and acquaintance via a TikTok video from Puerto Rico. In the clip, Aoki could be seen at an event, where he screams in his mic:

"Happy Birthday SUGA. All the way from Puerto Rico. BTS ARMY & Steve Aoki, we love you. Had to drop Mic drop for celebrate"

The clip then transitions to Aoki playing the remixed rendition of BTS' Mic Drop at the event to commemorate the day. Following Aoki's TikTok tribute, social media platforms were abuzz with fans lauding their friendship. One fan commented on X:

"Awww Yoongi! This is soo precious"

Since midnight of March 9, 2025, fans celebrated SUGA's birthday by trending several hashtags on X. They also thanked Steve Aoki for his heartfelt gesture and reminisced about his collaboration with BTS and playing Mic Drop on SUGA's birthday.

"Still one of the best collabs EVER MADE," a fan wrote.

"OMG THIS IS SO SWEET OF HIM," another fan wrote.

"Thank you steve aoki for showing love to our Yoongi," another fan said.

Several friends expressed their wish for SUGA to post something on Weverse on the occasion of his birthday as the "WHOLE NATION" has been missing him.

"Yoongi pls… just drop a lil weverse post or an insta post PLEASE THE WHOLE NATION IS MISSING YOU," a fan remarked.

"Omg Steve Aoki played Mic Drop to celebrate Yoongi's birthday!! Let's gooo," another fan commented.

"So wholesome !! Steve Aoki celebrating Yoongi’s birthday during his gig and playing Mic Drop remix. ARMY loves you @steveaoki, thank you for always showing love and support for Bangtan," another fan wrote.

BTS and SUGA's friendship with Steve Aoki over the years

The alliance between Steve Aoki and BTS dates back to 2017, a period when the K-pop group was rapidly ascending the global music charts. Their inaugural collaboration was a remix of BTS' track Mic Drop, originally from their Love Yourself: Her album.

Aoki's remix infused the song with dynamic electronic elements, amplifying its appeal to a broader audience. The remix's success was monumental, achieving significant chart positions and earning RIAA Gold certification in the United States.

Following the success of Mic Drop, Steve Aoki and BTS continued their collaborative efforts. In 2018, they released The Truth Untold, a poignant ballad that showcased a different facet of their musical synergy.

Later that year, Aoki unveiled Waste It on Me, notable for being BTS' first English song as a featured artist. Furthermore, in 2023, the Daechwita rapper-songwriter released his debut solo documentary film, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, on Disney+.

The film also captured his friendship with Aoki as he visited the American DJ's house. Aoki then gave the BTS rapper-songwriter a tour of his home and showed him several photos of BTS framed in his recording studio.

Expand Tweet

Currently, SUGA is serving in the South Korean military as a social service worker. After completing 21 months of his mandatory enlistment, he will return to the entertainment industry on June 21, 2025.

