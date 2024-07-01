Korean dramas have experienced a popularity surge in recent years because of hit series like Squid Game, Alchemy of Souls, and All of Us Are Dead, among others. Korean dramas, or K-dramas, as they are popularly called, are known for their intriguing stories, well-crafted narratives, and diverse genres.

These dramas feature characters with complicated story arcs. The emotional depth, unexpected plotlines, and high production quality of these shows make them viewers’ favorites.

This article explores the top Korean dramas of June 2024.

10 Korean dramas of June 2024 to add to your watchlist

These Korean dramas are thrillers, historical dramas and romantic comedies released between April and June 2024.

Missing Crown Prince

Bitter Sweet Hell

Connection

Player 2: Master of Swindlers

The Atypical Family

Uncle Samsik

High School Return of a Gangster

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Hierarchy

The Eight Show

Trending

1. Missing Crown Prince

Missing Crown Prince (Image via Viki)

Missing Crown Prince was written by Park Chul and Kim Ji-soo and directed by Kim Jin-man. The Korean drama stars Exo's Suho, Hong Ye-Ji, Kim Joo-hun, Myung Se-bin, and others.

The historical Korean drama released in April 2024, is set in the Joseon era and tells the story of a crown prince, Yi Geon (Suho), who is mistakenly kidnapped by the family of his betrothed, a skilful horse rider, Choi Myung-yoon (Hong Ye-Ji).

Their love blossoms as they try to survive amidst the cunning scheming within the palace walls and the tragic fate that has been predicted by a seer. The series can be viewed on Viki and Plex.

2. Bitter Sweet Hell

Bitter Sweet Hell (Image via Viki)

This Korean drama series, directed by Kim Seung-woo, is based on the story of a celebrated psychologist, No Yeong-won, whose seemingly perfect life takes a downward turn upon the sudden appearance of her husband's mistress.

The plot thickens as No Yeong-won joins forces with her mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang, and they do everything within their means to protect their family.

The series stars Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hye-young, Yeon-woo, and Kim Nam-hee, amongst others. Bitter Sweet Hell premiered on MBC TV from May 24 to June 29, 2024. It is available for streaming on Viu in selected regions.

3. Connection

Connection (Image via Viki)

Starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yool, and Kim Kyung-nam, amongst others, this Korean drama revolves around a respected narcotics detective, Jang Jae-kyung (Ji Sung), and reporter, Oh Yoon-jin played by Jeon Mi-do.

Jang Jae-kyung, who battles his secret addiction, as a result of forced drug use, teams up with reporter Oh Yoon-Jin to unravel secrets within the drug trafficking business and the events surrounding Jang Jae-kyung's friend's death.

The K-drama premiered on May 24, 2024, and will run till July 6, 2024. The show is available on Disney+ and Vidio in selected regions.

4. Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Player 2 Master of Swindlers (Image via Viki)

Player 2: Master of Swindlers, the June 2024 sequel to the 2018 Korean drama, Player, stars East of Eden actor Song Seung-heun alongside Lee Si-eon, Tae Won-seok, Jang Gyu-ri, and others.

Player 2: Master of Swindlers, directed by So Jae-hyun, is about four gifted con artists, Kang Ha-ri, Im Byeong-min, Do Jin-ung, and Cha Je-yi, who steal dirty money from rich criminals.

The story captures the suspense and thrill as a daring group of hackers, fighters and drivers try to accomplish their mission. It is available for streaming on Viki.

5. The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family (Image via Netflix)

This May 2024 release, featuring Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Ko Du-shim, and others, tells the story of Bok Gwi-ju, a time traveler, and his gifted family as they navigate their lives amidst the challenges of modern society.

Bok Gwi-ju falls into depression and loses his time-traveling power, while the rest of his family loses touch with their abilities too, due to insomnia, smartphone addiction and bulimia.

As the drama opens, Bok Gwi-ju meets with Do Da-hae, an attractive con artist who helps him regain his power. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

6. Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik (Image via Hulu)

This Korean drama is set in the 1960s and depicts the complicated relationship of pride and greed between two unlikely allies, Park Do-chil, popularly referred to as Uncle Samsik, and Kim San.

The political drama portrays the fictional events leading up to the failed coup d'état in Korea in the 1960s. The series features Veteran actor Song Kang-ho, who plays Uncle Samsik, while Byun Yo-han is cast as Kim San.

The K-drama released on May 15, 2024, is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick. The show is available on Disney+ and Hulu in selected regions.

7. High School Return of a Gangster

Expand Tweet

Based on the web novel written by Horol, the Korean drama tells the story of a gangster, Kim Deuk-pal, who finds himself trapped inside the body of a bullied 19-year-old high school student.

With his experience as a gangster, Kim Deuk-pal, now in Song Yi-heon's body, fights against the bullies at his school and forms a wholesome friendship with Choi Se-kyung who suffers from domestic violence.

The Korean drama, released on May 29, 2024, stars Yoon Chan-young, Bong Jae-hyun, and Lee Seo-jin, amongst others. It is available for streaming on Viu in selected regions.

8. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Expand Tweet

This melodrama, directed by An Pan-seok, premiered on tvN on May 11, 2024, and is set to air until June 30, 2024. The Korean drama stars Jung Ryeo-won, Wi Ha-joon, So Ju-Yeon, and others.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon is about a secret love affair between a Korean language tutor, Seo Hye-jin, and her former student, Lee Jon-hoo, who is now an instructor at the Daechi-dong Academy where she works.

The love story navigates their blossoming relationship amidst their age gap and a student-teacher relationship. The series is available for streaming on Viki,

9. Hierarchy

Hierarchy (Image via Instagram/ Netflixkcontent)

This Korean drama, released in June 2024, unravels the happenings at one of South Korea's elite private schools, Jooshin High School. The protagonist, Kang Ha, transfers to the school and hides a dark secret that threatens the Status quo.

The Hierarchy series features elements of friendship, love, and revenge among young individuals. Some of the cast include Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, and others.

The teen romance series was written by Chu Hye-mi and directed by Bae Hyeon-jin. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

10. The Eight Show

This Netflix original, which premiered on May 17, 2024, is based on the struggle of eight individuals who participate in a game in which they are expected to do everything they can to survive for 100 days before winning the grand prize of 44.8 billion won.

As the story unravels, these individuals, desperate to elevate their financial status, become violent and try to sabotage each other by any means.

The Eight Show stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Joo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, Bae Sung-woo, Jeong Ji-in.

These Korean dramas are available to watch on Viki, Netflix, and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback