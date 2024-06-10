Bitter Sweet Hell Episode 6 and mid season recap: Who sent the box to Kim Hee-sun?

Bitter Sweet Hell is a riveting Korean drama with a deep story and complicated characters that has won over many viewers. The show stars Kim Hee-sun as Noh Young-won, Lee Hye-young as Hong Sa-gang, Kim Nam-hee as Choi Jae-jin, Yeonwoo as Lee Se-na, and many more.

The story of Bitter Sweet Hell is centered around Noh Young-won, a famous psychiatrist who is married to an accomplished surgeon and has a great life. When she finds out that her husband, Choi Jae-jin, has been having an affair with Lee Se-na, a mystery woman whose sudden appearance sets off a chain of terrible events, her perfect world falls apart. Young-won and her mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang, work together to save their family from total failure because they need answers.

Bitter Sweet Hell premiered on MBC TV on May 24, 2024. New episodes of this 12-episode drama air every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST.

Bitter Sweet Hell Episode 6 and mid season recap: Young-won finally confronts Lee Se-na

Bitter Sweet Hell scene (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama)

As the show begins, Young-won is having a happy and successful life with her famous plastic surgeon husband, Choi Jae-jin (Kim Nam-hee), and their high schooler son, Choi Do-hyun. But the peace is broken when Lee Se-na (Yeonwoo), a suspicious patient, says she is having an affair with a married man and asks Young-won's family if they keep secrets from each other. This talk makes Young-won start to doubt something.

Besides, Young-Won is astonished when someone gives her a mystery box. Dead birds, a family photo, and a card inquiring whether they're okay are in it.

The shocking ending of episode 1 of Bitter Sweet Hell shows that Go-myeon, Young-won's father-in-law, died in a strange hiking accident. At his funeral, Young-won finds a secret audio file that shows Go-Myeon wrongfully setting up her father as a s*xual offender, which caused him to kill himself when she was a teenager.

In the second episode of Bitter Sweet Hell, the stress rises as Young-won tries to make sense of the fact that her father-in-law betrayed her. Young-won's husband, Jae-jin, and the strange Lee Se-na's relationship is also explored in this episode. Jae-jin's crazy behavior and panic attacks give away more important information.

At the same time, Young-won and her mother-in-law, Sa-gang (Lee Hye-young), start to doubt each other's intentions, which makes the story more complicated. Young-won gets another strange package. This time it has more dead birds and a threatening note inside, which makes her fears and doubts stronger.

Episode three of Bitter Sweet Hell is a bit lighter, but it still keeps the tension high. Young-won is still looking into her husband's relationship with Lee Se-na. She confronts Jae-jin, which starts a heated fight. He denies having an affair but can't explain how close he is to Se-na.

At the same time, Sa-gang's experience as a mystery writer becomes more important as she uses her detective skills to find hints about the threats that are still posed to their family.

At the end of episode 3 of Bitter Sweet Hell, Sa-gang finds a hidden camera in their house, which makes it seem like someone is keeping a close eye on them.

Young-won and Sa-gang make a big choice in the fourth episode: they decide to work together to protect their family. As they look into Go-myeon's background, they find more proof of his shady dealings and ties to dangerous people.

A still from Bitter Sweet Hell (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama)

The two women start out not trusting each other but eventually come to terms with the fact that they need each other to find the truth. This show also has a funny turn that comes out of nowhere, which breaks up the tension.

Finally, there is another tragedy: one of Jae-jin's coworkers, who had been helping him deal with his panic attacks, is found dead in a strange way.

Young-won and Sa-gang learn more about Lee Se-na's past in the fifth episode, which makes the story denser. They find out that Se-na has worked with rich men before and that she may have something to do with the recent deaths in their group.

Do-hyun, Young-won's son, also becomes more involved as he helps his mother with her research. As threats get worse, the family's ability to stick together is put to the test. Young-won is having a hard time deciding if she should tell everyone about Se-na, which would put her safety and image at risk.

At the end of episode 5 of Bitter Sweet Hell, there is a cliffhanger: Sa-gang gets a threatening call telling her to stop her probe.

There are more reveals and fights in the sixth episode of Bitter Sweet Hell. At the start of Bitter Sweet Hell episode 6, Lee Se-na is being questioned by the police on charges that she burned her third partner alive. It turns out that she is generally selfish and has a skewed view of love. Due to him stealing her birthday cake, Se-na pushed her partner into the fire. It's still not clear how much of that is true, but her parents and older sister passed away in a car crash.

There may be more to Se-na's relationship with Young-won than was first thought. She is seen watching one of Young-won's shows and picturing herself as a part of it. Offensive to Se-na, Young-won tells the person she did the wrong thing on the show and suggests cutting off bad family ties.

After that, Se-na comes up with a way to show Young-won she is wrong. As a patient, she goes to Jae-jin's clinic and understands his position. Eventually, she wins him over. During one of their talks, Jae-jin tells her that his mother has given up everything for him, so he couldn't say no to becoming a doctor, even though he was scared of blood. He also thinks Young-won doesn't get him.

In an unsettling act, Se-na fed pigeons but then cut off one of their heads and sent it to Young-won. This reveals that Se-na was sending those mystery boxes to Young-won. As a patient, she also went to see Young-won, watched on, and followed her family members to get their secrets for later use.

It was their first anniversary, and Dr. Oh was following Jae-jin. Se-na hit him because she thought Dr. Oh was after Jae-jin and wanted to kill him. It was Se-na's idea to fake his death so Jae-jin could be free after he got him to leave the vacation home. Jae-jin agreed. This leads to the scene where Se-na tries to drown Jae-jin in the hotel pool but stops when she sees the housekeepers.

Lee Hye-young as Hong Sa-gang in Bitter Sweet Hell (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama)

We go back to the talk between Young-won and Sa-gang. Young-won decides that she wants to save her son and has no more to do with Jae-jin. Do-hyun also finds out that his father is having an affair and stands by his mother. Back on her show, Young-won asks people to be nice and not say bad things about other people's families.

At the noodle shop Soft Hands, Sa-gang tells Kang-sung to bring Se-na's things from the trip home. They find one of Sa-gang's thrillers and mysteries. Yeong-min tells Sa-gang that Young-won has been busy taking care of Jae-jin's family since her father died, forgetting about her own mother and brother.

When they get back to the Choi home, Go-myeon's servant gives Young-won a courier box with another one of Sa-gang's books inside. Young-won thinks that Se-na is telling the truth about her family's lies, so she goes to see Sa-gang with this knowledge. Sa-gang doesn't answer her questions about lies. She thinks Se-na is after her family because of what happened in her books. They choose to keep their kids safe. After that, Sa-gang chooses to look for clues in Se-na's house.

When Young-won follows Do-hyun, she finds out that he has been lying to her. He doesn't go to his special school; instead, he spends time with Tae-o and his girlfriend. She starts to doubt Tae-o even more.

Young-won checks out Tae-o's background and finds out that he goes to a well-known university and has a good name. At the same time, Dr. Oh goes to the Choi house while Sa-gang is away and meets Tae-o. He lies to her and tells her that Jae-jin loves her. Dr. Oh is kicked out of the clinic when she meets with Sa-gang because Sa-gang knows that Dr. Oh wants Young-won to divorce Jae-jin and marry someone else.

That night, Sa-gang goes to Se-na's house with Young-won and Kang-sung to search for it. They find pictures and other works of art in her house that are disturbing. Someone sees Se-na setting fire to the family photos somewhere on their way back home, and Jae-jin comes home. However, Young-won does not greet him. Instead, she locks the car doors so Sa-gang can't get out and drives straight at Jae-jin.

Each episode of Bitter Sweet Hell keeps viewers hooked to their screens by expertly combining mystery, horror, and family drama.

Bitter Sweet Hell airs new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST. This K-drama will be released on Viki in the near future for international fans.

