Typhoon Family - When will episodes 7-8 release, and what to expect

Episodes 5 and 6 of Typhoon Family landed on Netflix on October 18 and 19. The following episodes, 7 and 8, are lined up for release on November 1 and 2. In South Korea, tvN continues to broadcast the series every weekend at 10:40 pm KST. The show dates back to 1997, during South Korea’s economic meltdown. Kang Tae-poong (Lee Jun-ho) lives comfortably as the son of Typhoon Trading Company’s owner. However, his life collapses when the financial crisis destroys the business. During this phase, his father also suddenly dies. Left with no choice, Tae-poong takes over as CEO. Once naive, he now shoulders the burden with determination. Then there is Oh Mi-seon (Kim Min-ha), the eldest daughter in her household, who works at Typhoon Trading as a bookkeeper. Watching Tae-poong’s persistence gives her renewed motivation. Moreover, through her steady effort, she hopes to carve her own path as a professional woman in the company.What's ahead in episodes 7 &amp; 8 of Typhoon Family?Episodes 7 and 8 of Typhoon Family are set to pick up right where things left off. The big question now is, will Tae-poong actually get those safety shoes to Mexico? Despite the chaos, he’s not stopping. Tae-poong is already setting his sights on Thailand for their next shipment. Another cargo ship seems ready to sail soon, hinting that their export hustle is far from over. And somewhere between business deals and late-night apologies, Tae-poong appears to finally recognize his growing feelings for Mi-seon. Romance might just be sneaking in amid all the shipping drama.Typhoon Family episodes 5 &amp; 6 recapEpisode 5 of Typhoon Family opens with Mi-seon spotting Tae-poong and Jeong-mi asleep at the office. The warm-hearted Mi-seon brings them home, letting them stay in her spare room. Elsewhere, Mi-ho takes a part-time job running a roulette game at Nam-mo’s bar, where he steps in to protect her from unruly customers.The next morning, Mi-seon transfers funds from Typhoon Trading to Shoe Park. Later, she and Tae-poong run into Bae Song-jung in the office, claiming he just came to use the computer. Tae-poong soon gets the shoes he ordered and heads to the Busan factory, hoping to make a quick sale. But the place is abandoned. He finds Park Yun-cheol beaten and hiding, who confesses he borrowed money from gangsters and used Tae-poong’s payment to settle part of the debt. Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)The thugs seized the shoes as security. Tae-poong manages to take only the patent certificates. Jung Cha-ran quickly informs Mi-seon about it. That evening, Jeong-mi waits for Tae-poong at Nam-mo’s bar for dinner, but he doesn’t show. She later spots him outside, looking drained, and offers comfort. Nearby, Nam-mo meets Mi-ho outside her workplace and tries to compensate her for losing her earlier job. Later, Cha-ran calls Tae-poong that she’s learned the shoes are with loan shark Ryu Hui-gyu, who agrees to sell 500 pairs for 5 million won. But finding the money becomes their biggest hurdle. Meanwhile, Pyo Bak-ho also shows interest in the safety shoes and sends his son to Busan. Back at the office, Mi-seon hands Tae-poong the savings his late father left her, adding some of her own. Though reluctant, he accepts. He later meets Cha-ran, and together they go to see Hui-gyu.One of his men leads Tae-poong to the warehouse, where he’s shocked to find Manager Ha and Pyo Hyun-jun taking the rest of the shoes. Following a blood trail, Tae-poong discovers Park Yun-cheol beaten up again. Angered, Tae-poong confronts Hui-gyu, who demands 50 million won from Yun-cheol. Tae-poong counters with an offer to sell 7,000 pairs of shoes for 100 million won. Hui-gyu accepts but makes him sign a harsh deal that demands interest and even his eyes if he fails to pay up. In episode 6 of Typhoon Family, Tae-poong takes the injured Mr. Park back home and meets his young daughter, who’s visibly worried seeing him. To hide his injuries, he slips into a Santa suit. Back in Seoul, Mi-seon is stunned when several vans show up with 7,000 safety shoes instead of the 500 she ordered. Annoyed that Tae-poong acted on his own, she walks out. Late that night, he tracks her down, apologizing sincerely. Mi-seon forgives him but sets boundaries that he will not make solo decisions. She still doesn’t know about his dangerous loan deal involving his eyes.Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Mr. Park visits their small office and realizes the company only has two actual workers. He bonds with Song-jung over Star Trek before trying to secretly escape to Wando Island to hide and leave his daughter behind. Tae-poong catches him at the station and convinces him to stay and try exporting the shoes instead.When finding buyers abroad turns tricky, Tae-poong spots a truck selling European flowers and decides to aim for Western markets. With Song-jung’s camera, they shoot a makeshift promo video of Tae-poong testing the shoes’ strength on glass and rough surfaces. Most people ignore the tape, but one Mexican company responds, ordering 5,000 pairs.Meanwhile, Tae-poong’s mother struggles to adjust to factory work. Even with her hands covered in bandages, she still cooks for Mi-seon’s younger brother every day. Mi-seon’s sister, Mi-ho, also faces constant disrespect at her department store job. Nam-mo quietly keeps seeing Mi-ho, giving her hand warmers. Elsewhere, Hyun-Jun ruins their shipment deal by feeding false claims to the shipping firm, which cuts ties with Typhoon Trading, costing them their Mexico order. Furious, Tae-poong smashes Hyun-jun’s car window in rage. On the same night, Mi-seon discovers his secret loan deal and walks off.While arguing near a fish market, Tae-poong gets the idea to use fishing boats for deliveries. Typhoon Family's episode 6, with the two asking a trawler captain for help. However, the crew responds by dousing them with seawater.Watch Episodes 1–6 of Typhoon Family now streaming on Netflix!