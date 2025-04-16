“We’ll be waiting” — Hospital Playlist fans react as director addresses season 3 possibility, admits “pressure” may drive its return

On April 15, 2025, Xports News reported that Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho and Lee Min-soo hinted at a possible third installment of the beloved K-drama. The creators of the show told the media publication that the decision depends on fans, and if there's enough "pressure" to renew the show for a third season, then the lead actors would have to return.

"It really all depends on the viewers. If we receive enough feedback, whether through numbers or overall response, we'll consider it. I'm still feeling the pressure about 'Hospital Playlist' season 3. Both the actors and the viewers are constantly pressing me. If we do end up making it, it'll probably be because of that stress." Shin Won-ho said.

The possibility of a third season sent waves of excitement through the fan community. Social media platforms were abuzz with anticipation as fans shared heartfelt messages about what the series means to them. One fan wrote on X:

"Shin pd, we'll be waiting."

Netizens mentioned that they are eagerly waiting for Hospital Playlist season 3.

"But it was mentioned before that it IS meant to have multiple seasons… plus I hope the 99z finally get their reward trip after the show," a fan wrote.

"I'm still waiting for that season 3," another fan shared.

"Shin pd just do it!! we're all waiting," another fan added.

Others urged creator and director Shin Won-ho to start filming for the third installment.

"We shall tighten our prayers," a fan commented.

"SHIN PD WALLAHI, PLSSS LIFE IS MORE LIKE ADIDAS TERM, "JUST DO IT!!!!!!!" DONT BE HESITATE!!!!" another fan shared.

"Don't be stress pd nim just make the script," another fan said.

Netflix's Resident Playbook extends the Hospital Playlist universe

Resident Playbook officially premiered, serving as a spin-off to the beloved series Hospital Playlist. This new installment continues to explore the lives of medical professionals within the Yulje Medical Center, introducing fresh narratives while maintaining connections to its predecessor.

Resident Playbook shifts the focus to the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center, diverging from the main hospital setting of Hospital Playlist. This change allows for the introduction of new characters and stories while still operating within the established universe.

The series centers on the experiences of obstetrics and gynecology residents, highlighting their professional challenges and personal growth. The spin-off is helmed by director Lee Min-soo and written by Kim Song-hee.

The series features a talented new cast:

Go Youn-jung as Oh Yi Young

Han Ye-ji as Kim Sa-bi

Kang You-seok as Um Jae-il

as Um Jae-il Kang You-seok

Jung Joon-won

Adding to the excitement, original Hospital Playlist cast members Yoo Yeon-seok and Jung Kyung-ho are confirmed to make special appearances in Resident Playbook. Yoo Yeon-seok reprises his role as Ahn Jeong-son, a pediatric surgeon, while Jung Kyung-ho returns as Kim Jun-wan, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Resident Playbook premiered on April 12, 2025, and airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST. The series is also available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions.

