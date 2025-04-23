What is Screwballs about? All we know amid reports of BTS’ Jin’s appearance on Netflix’s hit variety show

On April 23, 2025, reports confirmed that BTS member Jin recently finished filming an episode of Netflix’s variety show Screwballs. His episode is expected to air in May, following the end of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, which wrapped up on April 22.

Ad

The show is known for its chaotic, concept-free format. It revolves around five quirky cast members, Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Cho Sae-ho, Joo Woo-jae, and Jang Woo-young. They take on outlandish challenges and unpredictable missions.

The show thrives on absurdity and variety and offers viewers a mix of slapstick comedy, unscripted antics, and humorous banter. The singer's inclusion in the cast is expected to give fresh energy and comedic timing to the show’s already unpredictable setup. The series consists of 20 episodes, with the first 10 currently available on Netflix.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Screwballs is originally a rebranding of the former KBS show Beat Coin. It was launched on Netflix in February 2025. It quickly climbed the charts to become one of Korea’s most-watched shows.

Jin’s role, recent projects, and what to expect next

While Netflix has not issued an official announcement, the BTS member's appearance is reportedly scheduled to air after the current “Busan Friendship Trip” segment wraps.

Ad

The show is described as having “no concept” by its cast and production. It operates with complete creative freedom. This allows guest stars like the Epiphany singer to showcase their personality in unusual and often hilarious circumstances.

With his charisma and quick wit, the idol is expected to adapt effortlessly to the dynamic chaos of Screwballs. This won’t be the first time a BTS member features on a show of this nature. Another BTS member, Jimin, also appeared on Beat Coin. He participated in its viral “Dangerous Invitation” segment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the BTS' eldest member works in the variety field, has expanded steadily. Since his discharge, he has appeared in multiple shows, including The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, Handsome Guys, and his own digital series, Run Jin. Most recently, he played a memorable guesthouse employee on Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

Alongside his entertainment ventures, Jin is also returning to music. His second solo mini album, Echo, will be released on May 16, featuring seven tracks. The album includes the title track Don’t Say You Love Me, and collaborations such as Loser featuring YENA.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To support the album, Jin will embark on his first solo concert series, the RunSeokjin_EP.Tour. It will begin on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will cover several cities worldwide, including Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

Confirmed dates for the tour are:

June 28–29: Goyang, Korea

July 5–6: Chiba, Japan

July 12–13: Osaka, Japan

July 17–18: Anaheim, California

July 22–23: Dallas, Texas

July 26–27: Tampa, Florida

July 30–31: Newark, New Jersey

August 5–6: London, U.K.

August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ad

With a combination of music and variety shows, Jin continues to build a multi-faceted solo career that reflects both his artistic and humorous sides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More