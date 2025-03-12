When did Kim Soo-hyun make his acting debut? Exploring his career challenges amid controversy involving the late Kim Sae-ron

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is making headlines following allegations that he was in a long-term relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The claims were made by Kim Sae-ron's aunt in an interview with Garosero Research Institute, suggesting that the two dated for six years, despite their age gap. The revelation has launched intense discussions among fans.

Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in A Man from Nowhere, A Girl at My Door, and Secret Healer, passed away on February 16, 2025. Her death at the age of 24 was sudden, and police ruled it as a s*icide. However, the circumstances around her death remain under speculation.

On the other hand, Kim Soo-hyun, popularly known for his lead role in Netflix's Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji-won, began his acting career in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile.

Kim Soo-hyun: Acting debut and personal life

Kim Soo-hyun made his television acting debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile at the age of 19, while he featured in a few theatre acts prior to making his television debut. Meanwhile, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute recently reported that the actor dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was 15, while he was 27. The channel claims to have records verifying the allegations.

Soo-hyun's foray into acting was not devoid of challenges. According to Kbizoom's March 11 report, his father Kim Chung-hoon, who was a member of the rock band Seven Dolphins, divorced his mother and remarried, abandoning his first wife and son. He then had a daughter, Kim Joo-na, from his new relationship.

The actor cut ties with his father and his step-family, and he has refrained from mentioning them. However, his father and Joo-na have been reported to frequently mention Soo-hyun. Joo-na was a participant in Produce 101 as well.

Kim Soo-hyun went on to gain popularity because of his performance in dramas and movies. His lead role in My Love from The Star opposite Jun Ji-hyun launched him to newfound stardom domestically. His following roles in dramas like It's Okay Not To Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, and a guest role in Hotel del Luna further cemented his identity as an actor.

Kim Soo-hyun's past dating rumors

Kim Soo-hyun has been rumored to his co-stars in the past. According to Lifestyle Asia in July 2024, he was reportedly linked to Ahn So-hee (Wonder Girls member and former KeyEast labelmate), Bae Suzy (his co-star in Dream High), and Jn Ji-hyun (his co-star in My Love from the Star). However, he refuted all these rumors.

He was also rumored to be dating Seo Ye-ji, his co-star in It's Okay Not To Be Okay, but the rumor was forgotten after Seo Ye-ji was embroiled in a scandal with Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun. Soo-hyun was also linked to Kim Ji-won after the success of Queen of Tears, but these claims were refuted as well.

Soo-hyun's linkup rumors with Kim Sae-ron first stirred up when a photo of the two went viral earlier last year. A close-up selfie of the two actors in a cozy pose was posted and immediately deleted by Kim Sae-ron via her Instagram. The photo had raised several eyebrows, considering the huge age gap between the two.

Now, alleged dating claims between the two raised by Garosero Research Institute have stirred up a storm within fan communities. Fans are divided over this revelation and are demanding clear answers. Sae-ron's sudden passing had already shaken fans, with several questions raised about her death.

Gold Medalist, Soo-hyun's label, has released a statement expressing sorrow over Sae-ron's untimely demise and also refuting the claims by Garosero. The label has warned of legal consequences if the claims persist.

Kim Soo-hyun is reported to star in the upcoming Disney+ show Knock Off opposite Jo Bo-ah. The show centers around a man who rises to be a legendary counterfeit-making person during the 1997 Asian economic crisis. The drama is slated to air sometime in 2025.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in G-Dragon's variety show Good Day, along with Jung Hae-in and a few other media personalities born in 1988. He was also present at G-Dragon's ÜBERMENSCH listening party.

