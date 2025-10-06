  • home icon
  • When and where to watch Hou Minghao & Lu Yuxiao's Love in the Clouds? Full release schedule, airtime, plot, cast, & everything to know

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 06, 2025 17:25 GMT
Hou Ming Hao &amp; Lu Yu Xiao
Hou Ming Hao & Lu Yu Xiao's Love in the Clouds (Images via X/@YoukuOfficial)

Love in the Clouds is an upcoming Chinese fantasy-romance drama that will visually immerse the viewers in a wuxia fantasy filled with romance, deception, and destiny. The series is directed by Peng Xuejun and Zhi Zhu. Meanwhile, the lead actor and singer is Hou Minghao (Neo Hou) with actress Lu Yuxiao. This is their first time working together in an entire fantasy production.

Love in the Clouds is an adaptation of the novel Ru Qing Yun. The story mixes martial arts with romance against the backdrop of a mythical realm. The drama is set to premiere on October 8, 2025, exclusively on YOUKU in China. The global streaming of the series will also be available on Netflix and Viki.

The series will air seven days a week at 12:00 PM CST (GMT+8). It will run until its final episode on October 24, 2025. The show will open with four episodes on the first day. It will then be followed by two new episodes daily. This will bring a total of 36 episodes for viewers.

The show's trailer came out a few days ago. The trailer teased some high-stakes dueling, some kind of emotion, and chemistry between the leads. The series follows a warrior who has been through battles and a dancer with mystery. Both are caught in a web of lies that turns into a surprise romance.

Episode schedule, plot, and more about Love in the Clouds

As mentioned above, the series will premiere with four episodes and follow a two-episodes-daily schedule until the finale. Here is the complete episode release schedule (YOUKU & Netflix):

  • October 8, 2025: Episodes 1-4
  • October 9, 2025: Episodes 5-6
  • October 10, 2025: Episodes 7-8
  • October 11, 2025: Episodes 9-10
  • October 12, 2025: Episodes 11-12
  • October 13, 2025: Episodes 13-14
  • October 14, 2025: Episodes 15-16
  • October 15, 2025: Episodes 17-18
  • October 16, 2025: Episodes 19-20
  • October 17, 2025: Episodes 21-22
  • October 18, 2025: Episodes 23-24
  • October 19, 2025: Episodes 25-26
  • October 20, 2025: Episodes 27-28
  • October 21, 2025: Episodes 29-30
  • October 22, 2025: Episodes 31-32
  • October 23, 2025: Episodes 33-34
  • October 24, 2025: Episodes 35-36 (Finale)

The series is set in the mystical Hexu Six Realms. The story follows Ji Bozai (Hou Minghao). He is a talented fighter from Jixing Abyss who has surmounted a grim past to win the Qingyun Conference, the greatest martial arts competition of all time.

Unfortunately, he defeats Ming Yi (Lu Yuxiao), the cold and terrifying goddess who held the champion title for seven consecutive years, in the process. Disguised as a dancer with poison in her system, she engages Ji Bozai in close quarters with the ultimate goal of securing the antidote from him.

Both of them hide their true motives. He wants to protect his secret identity, and she wants to avenge her defeat. This leads to a tense relationship where affection and deception intertwine.

Posters released by the Love in the Clouds production (Images via X/@YoukuOfficial)
As the story of Love in the Clouds progresses, the lines between love and rivalry start to blur. This is due to their meetings being filled with intense feelings, intrigue, and tangles of fighting to set wrongs to right throughout the realms.

With production design and strong leads, Love in the Clouds viewers now wait for this fantasy-romance drama to air.

