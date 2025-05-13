Where to stream NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN? Complete release schedule and all you need to know 

SEVENTEEN’s travel variety show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN is officially making a comeback. According to the release calendar unveiled on May 13, 2025, the show is set to air its first episode on June 2. The second installment of this show is titled NANA bnb.

Details about the upcoming season, including the poster release, teaser, trailer, and premiere dates have been shared through official channels such as X and Weverse. Seven platforms have been announced for its broadcast till now including Kocowa, tvN, Channel K, and more.

The release calendar itself has drawn attention for its design, styled like a wooden board with various wooden planks pinned onto it, each listing important dates and content reveals.

As the countdown begins, CARATs are thrilled at the return of the beloved travel series, eager to see the members back in their fun and relaxed vacation mode.

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN or NANA bnb releases detailed information regarding its second season

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN is a South Korean travel reality show starring all 13 members of the boy group. It is hosted by the variety show producer Na Young-seok (Na PD), famous for hits like Youth Over Flowers and Three Meals a Day and a renowned producer in the k-pop world.

In this series, Na PD transforms into “Tour Guide Nana,” taking the SEVENTEEN members on a surprise vacation packed with laughter, sightseeing, and spontaneous challenges.

The first season of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN was filmed in Italy, where the members were surprised with the trip, having no prior knowledge of the itinerary. The unscripted chaos, team bonding, and natural fun had won the hearts of fans. Hence, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the second installment of the series.

Release calender (Date and time):

May 13 – Poster Release

– Poster Release May 14 (12:00 PM) – First Teaser

– First Teaser May 16 (11:00 AM) – Official MD Sales Begin

– Official MD Sales Begin May 19 (7:00 PM) – Highlight Clip

– Highlight Clip May 22 (7:00 PM) – Episode 1 Trailer

– Episode 1 Trailer May 29 (7:00 PM) – Episode 1 Preview

– Episode 1 Preview May 31 (7:00 PM) – Highlight Preview

– Highlight Preview June 2 (12:00 PM) – Episode 1 Broadcast

– Episode 1 Broadcast June 5 (11:00 AM) – Photobook Pre-orders Open

– Photobook Pre-orders Open June 6 (12:00 PM) – Episode 2 Full VOD

According to the official poster, Episode 1 will be released at 10:10 AM KST.

Where to stream:

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN will be available on multiple platforms globally:

Lemino

Kocowa

Hami Video

Channel K

True Visions

Channel Full Moon

tvN

Episode release schedule:

On-Air Broadcast (TV Version):

June 2 – Episode 1

June 9 – Episode 2

June 16 – Episode 3

Weverse Full VOD Version:

June 2 – Episode 1

June 6 – Episode 2

June 9 – Episode 3

June 13 – Episode 4

June 16 – Episode 5

June 20 – Episode 6

With an exciting return, a detailed rollout schedule, and multiple platforms broadcasting the show, CARATs are more thrilled than ever.

