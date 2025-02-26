Who is Ian? SM Entertainment‘s Hearts2Hearts member faces school bullying accusations

On February 25, 2025, SM Entertainment's new girl group, Hearts2Hearts's Ian got embroiled in a school bullying controversy. These allegations became public last week after the group debuted.

Ian, born on October 12, 2009, is a South Korean singer under SM Entertainment. She debuted with Hearts2Hearts (H2H) on February 3, 2025. The group released their first single album, The Chase, on February 24, 2025, marking SM Entertainment’s first girl group debut since Aespa.

Soon after the group's debut, an anonymous online post claimed Ian to have a history of school violence and indecent behavior back in the middle school years. The accuser, claiming to be Ian's former classmate, went on to mention incidents where Ian was involved in physical alterations.

These included throwing a rock at one of the students and breaking a fish tank. The person further claimed that Ian and her friends engaged in s*xual harassment of the teachers. A second person (@shame1ess9) then reposted screenshots of the allegations on X and claimed that they were true. The user wrote:

"This is all true, but what should I do when people refuse to believe it and blindly defend them? LOL. What kind of proof do you need? Should I have taken a picture of the broken fish tank at that exact moment and kept it all these years, even though it was rare for elementary school kids to have phones back then?"

The accuser continued:

"Or should I have secretly recorded the gym class in middle school when they were sexually harassing the teacher, even though our school confiscated phones? Was it normal for a 9-year-old second grader in 2017 to have a phone? LOL. Back then, most kids used the two collect-call phones near the school cafeteria entrance, between the fish tank and the elevator, or they used kids’ phones to call their parents."

Further, the informer commented on how Ian's mother would make matters even worse by approaching the school and demanding apologies from the victims.

More about Hearts2Hearts's Ian and the group's debut

Additionally, while responding to the allegations, some people claiming to be Hearts2Hearts's Ian's former classmates have come forward to give differing accounts amongst themselves.

One described Ian as always having a "cold" appearance but was very friendly and somewhat cuddly. Another related the incident with the fish tank and said that it was not a case of one-sided bullying. The person claimed that the fish tank incident was mutual fighting among several students and Ian was never mean to others.

As of yet, there has been no official comment coming from SM Entertainment concerning the accusations against Ian. Hence, speculations and debates among the general public have been increasing every day.

Some supporters argue that similar accusations have plagued other SM Entertainment artists upon their debut, thus pointing to a pattern of targeting new idols. Others call upon a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth behind the claims.

Global fandom of Hearts2Hearts trended phrases "SM PROTECT IAN," "SM PROTECT HEARTS2HEARTS", and more to get the company's attention in safeguarding Ian's public image and refute the allegations.

Hearts2Hearts' foundation is traced to September 2022 when leaked documents hinted at the new girl group pacing from SM Entertainment. This was followed by silhouette images of eight trainees released by the company's 'Training Unit', which further fueled curiosity among K-Pop enthusiasts.

Hearts2Hearts is a name that embodies the deeper meaning of being able to connect with fans from all over the world, sharing their transitions through various emotions and storylines in their music.

The group debuted on February 24, 2025, with the single album, The Chase. The group concept is centered on delivering a mystical and beautiful musical ambiance. They wish to invoke different feelings and express themselves earnestly in their music so that the audience will be able to relate to them on a deeper level.

The group comprises eight girls:

Jiwoo

Carmen

Yuha

Stella

Juun

A-na

Ian

Ye-on

Hearts2Hearts' The Chase is available on music streaming platforms for listeners to explore and enjoy.

