10 movies to watch if you loved Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* turns the superhero narrative upside down—fewer bright capes, more dubious histories. This raw Marvel team unites outcasts such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and US Agent (Wyatt Russell) for a task that others wouldn't even consider. It’s not about rescuing the planet—it’s about coexisting with one another.

Ad

The storyline intertwines intense action with shaky allegiances, and audiences are loving it. Thunderbolts* received favorable reviews and set X (previously Twitter) abuzz with memes, theories, and surprising supporters. Imagine Suicide Squad combined with The Winter Soldier—but with added emotional turmoil. Even the reviewers concur: it's chaotic, gloomy, and strangely captivating.

The movie also features Bob, also known as Sentry (Lewis Pullman), a super-soldier wrestling with a broken mind and tremendous strength. His shadowy counterpart, the Void, shrouds New York in otherworldly darkness, compelling the Thunderbolts to fight not only for the city but also for Bob's soul. The scene after the credits suggests a crossover involving the Fantastic Four, implying that multiverse-level dangers are approaching.

Ad

Trending

Seeking additional chaos and charm? Here are 10 films to consider for fans who enjoyed the revamped Marvel universe in Thunderbolts*.

The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy, and 8 other movies for fans who enjoyed Thunderbolts*.

1) The Suicide Squad (2021)

a still from The Suicide Squad (2021) (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) is what happens when chaos gets government funding. A wild band of misfits—Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and a walking shark—get sent to wipe out a shady science project. It’s messy, violent, and oddly heartfelt. Sound familiar? Fans of Thunderbolts* will feel right at home.

Ad

Both films toss together broken anti-heroes with zero trust and too much firepower, then force them to play nice. Thunderbolts* may lean Marvel, but the energy matches beat for beat. Think less polished Avengers, more dysfunctional family reunion with explosions. Perfect for anyone who finds heroes a little too squeaky clean.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

a still from Guardians of the Galaxy (image via Disney)

Before Star-Lord danced his way into the MCU, no one expected a talking raccoon and a tree with one line to steal the show. But Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) did just that. It’s scrappy, weird, and full of heart—just like Thunderbolts*. A bunch of loners—Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax—thrown together, forced to trust each other, and somehow end up saving the galaxy.

Ad

Not heroes. Just people trying to survive their own messes. Sound familiar? Thunderbolts* fans will feel the same DNA running through this one: dysfunctional teamwork, a morally grey mission, and sharp one-liners that cut through the chaos. Less brooding than Thunderbolts*, but just as emotionally loaded.

3) The Losers (2010)

a still from The Losers (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Losers (2010) is slick, loud, and underrated. A black-ops team gets burned by their own agency and left for dead. Big mistake. Clay (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Jensen (Chris Evans), Roque (Idris Elba), and the rest of the crew come back swinging—with attitude, explosions, and a grudge. The plot’s classic revenge, but the delivery?

Ad

Fast, funny, and stylish. Thunderbolts* fans will catch the vibe instantly: morally flexible misfits, double-crosses, and a mission no one’s supposed to walk away from. Both squads operate in the grey zone, where loyalty is earned and trust is a gamble. The Losers trade superpowers for pure swagger, but the DNA is the same—broken teams trying to do the right thing, even if it’s for the wrong reasons.

Ad

4) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

a still from Deadpool & Wolverine (image via Disney)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is everything fans want—chaos, humor, and unpredictable team-ups. Deadpool and Wolverine, two anti-heroes with complex pasts, are forced into a dangerous mission to fix a broken multiverse. Their partnership is pure madness, loaded with sharp wit, explosive action, and a surprising emotional edge.

Ad

Much like Thunderbolts*, the film showcases reluctant alliances, damaged characters, and stakes that feel personal. Both movies mix humor with dark moments and show how misfits can, somehow, save the day. Deadpool & Wolverine amps up the R-rated chaos, but the heart is unmistakably similar. It’s gritty, fun, and an absolute thrill ride.

5) Birds of Prey (2020)

a still from Birds of Prey (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Birds of Prey (2020) isn’t just another comic book movie—it’s a chaotic, colorful blast. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), freshly single from the Joker, teams up with a ragtag crew of women: Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya. Together, they take on a corrupt crime lord while navigating Gotham’s gritty streets. The film is fast, funny, and unapologetically messy—exactly what fans of Thunderbolts* will vibe with.

Ad

Both films feature unlikely teams of anti-heroes, each with their own baggage and sharp edges, forced to work together to survive. It’s dark, funny, and emotional, with all the dysfunction you’d expect from a group of misfits. Like Thunderbolts*, Birds of Prey proves that even the most broken teams can still kick serious ass.

6) Watchmen (2009)

a still from Watchmen (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Watchmen (2009) delves profoundly into a realm of heroes with intricate moralities. Taking place in a different 1985, the movie centers on a group of former vigilantes—Rorschach, Nite Owl, Silk Spectre, Dr. Manhattan, and others—who are drawn back into action after the murder of one of their members. While they unveil a plot, their reality falls apart.

Ad

Thunderbolts* and Watchmen both focus on flawed anti-heroes with troubled pasts. In each story, the characters must confront their own histories for a greater cause. It's not just about saving the day—it’s about dealing with the cost of being a hero. Both are dark, emotional, and complex.

7) Kick-Ass (2010)

a still from Kick-Ass (image via Lionsgate)

Kick-Ass (2010) is what happens when comic book fantasy meets painful reality. Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is a regular teen who throws on a green wetsuit and declares himself a superhero. No powers. No training. Just guts. Things spiral fast—bloody fights, viral fame, and real danger.

Ad

Then come the pros: Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage), a lethal father-daughter vigilante duo with scores to settle. For fans of Thunderbolts*, this hits home. Same messy anti-heroes. Same brutal consequences. Like Thunderbolts*, Kick-Ass leans into what happens when flawed people take on impossible fights. It’s violent, weirdly heartfelt, and totally unfiltered.

8) The Avengers (2012)

a still from The Avengers (image via Disney)

The Avengers (2012) was the moment everything changed. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye—six wildly different personalities, barely holding it together—forced to fight as one. Loki drops in with an alien army, and just like that, the team has no choice but to figure it out fast. It’s messy, tense, explosive.

Ad

Sound familiar? Thunderbolts* thrives on the same chaos—flawed people, clashing egos, and a mission too big to ignore. Both films lean into the dysfunction, showing that teamwork doesn’t always look clean or heroic. And that’s what makes it work. The Avengers may be shinier on the surface, but underneath, it’s all sharp edges and grudging respect.

9) The A-Team (2010)

a still from The A-Team (image via 20th Century Fox)

The A-Team (2010) is loud, chaotic, and totally unhinged—in the best way possible. A framed Special Forces unit, led by the ever-scheming Hannibal (Liam Neeson), breaks out to clear their names. Alongside him: Face (Bradley Cooper), Murdock (Sharlto Copley), and B.A. Baracus (Quinton Jackson), each a wildcard with a specialty and a serious chip on their shoulder. Explosions? Plenty. Helicopters doing backflips?

Ad

Somehow, yes. But beneath the madness is something familiar—unlikely allies forced to work together under impossible odds. Thunderbolts* fans will feel right at home. The A-Team leans on flawed characters, unpredictable teamwork, and a refusal to play by the rules. There’s grit, wit, and just enough chaos to make it sing.

10) Seven Psychopaths (2012)

a still from Seven Psychopaths (image via CBS Films)

Seven Psychopaths (2012) blends violence, dark comedy, and absurdity into a sharp, self-aware crime story. Marty (Colin Farrell) is a struggling screenwriter who finds inspiration, whether he wants it or not, through his friend Billy (Sam Rockwell), a dog thief with a talent for trouble. When they steal the wrong dog, a blood-soaked chain of events unravels, pulling in a vengeful gangster (Woody Harrelson) and a lineup of unpredictable killers.

Ad

Thunderbolts* fans will feel right at home with the chaos. Like Thunderbolts*, it’s packed with morally grey characters, volatile partnerships, and layers of twisted logic disguised as teamwork. Nobody follows rules, and that’s part of the appeal. Both films take dysfunctional alliances and spin them into something strangely compelling.

From chaotic crews to reluctant heroes, these films capture the raw, unpredictable spirit of Thunderbolts*. Each one brings its own brand of dysfunction—and that’s exactly what makes them unforgettable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More