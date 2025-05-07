A Triple Crown Champion will end John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign this October, says analyst

John Cena is currently in his 17th World Championship reign. A WWE analyst recently predicted that a Triple Crown Champion would be the one to dethrone The Franchise Player.

Ad

The 48-year-old captured the title by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last month. This Saturday, he will defend the title against Randy Orton at Backlash. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested a scenario where Cena later defeats LA Knight, CM Punk, and Dominik Mysterio before getting pinned by a returning American Nightmare in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

The 41-year-old analyst proposed that Cena might then lose the championship to Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. He added that after The Franchise Player's defeat, the latter would shake hands with The American Nightmare in a gesture of respect:

Ad

Trending

"Now, it's Cody vs. Cena one final time in Perth, Australia. And this is where Cody Rhodes wins back the WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes wins his title back, and John Cena, at the end of the match, shakes Cody's hand," he said. [36:46 - 37:04]

Ad

Ex-WWE writer also thinks Cody Rhodes will dethrone John Cena

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also predicted that Cody Rhodes would end John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

The Hollywood star speculated that the title would change hands at this year's SummerSlam. Meanwhile, he dubbed Rhodes the "new John Cena."

"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will indeed be the one to end Cena's 17th World Championship reign.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More