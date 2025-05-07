  • home icon
A Triple Crown Champion will end John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign this October, says analyst

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified May 07, 2025 23:10 GMT
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena (Image credit: WWE.com)
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena (Image credit: WWE.com)

John Cena is currently in his 17th World Championship reign. A WWE analyst recently predicted that a Triple Crown Champion would be the one to dethrone The Franchise Player.

The 48-year-old captured the title by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last month. This Saturday, he will defend the title against Randy Orton at Backlash. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested a scenario where Cena later defeats LA Knight, CM Punk, and Dominik Mysterio before getting pinned by a returning American Nightmare in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

The 41-year-old analyst proposed that Cena might then lose the championship to Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. He added that after The Franchise Player's defeat, the latter would shake hands with The American Nightmare in a gesture of respect:

"Now, it's Cody vs. Cena one final time in Perth, Australia. And this is where Cody Rhodes wins back the WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes wins his title back, and John Cena, at the end of the match, shakes Cody's hand," he said. [36:46 - 37:04]
Ex-WWE writer also thinks Cody Rhodes will dethrone John Cena

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also predicted that Cody Rhodes would end John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

The Hollywood star speculated that the title would change hands at this year's SummerSlam. Meanwhile, he dubbed Rhodes the "new John Cena."

"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back," he said.
It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will indeed be the one to end Cena's 17th World Championship reign.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
