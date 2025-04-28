John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign will end at the hands of a 6'1" major star, says ex-writer

John Cena is currently in his 17th World Championship reign in his WWE career. A former writer for the Stamford-based promotion recently predicted a 6'1" major SmackDown Superstar would end The Franchise Player's title run this summer.

The 48-year-old legend returned earlier this year to embark on his Farewell Tour with plans to retire by the end of 2025. At Elimination Chamber, he earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also turned heel at the premium live event and aligned with The Rock. At WrestleMania 41, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes, with the help of Travis Scott, to capture the title. On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. disclosed that he believes The Franchise Player had to win at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, the former WWE writer predicted that The American Nightmare would beat Cena to recapture the championship at SummerSlam in August:

"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back," he said. [2:40 - 2:48]

Check out the video below for his comments:

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks the referee should have disqualified John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the same episode of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. confessed to being confused by Travis Scott's interference in John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match.

The former WWE writer pointed out that the referee should have disqualified Cena when Scott pulled him from the ring to stop him from counting when Rhodes went for the pin after hitting The Franchise Player with a Cross Rhodes:

"I didn't understand that interference. And once he grabbed the ref and pulled him out, that's a DQ. So, once the ref comes to from his concussion, he goes, 'Oh, this fool pulled me out, that's a DQ.' And the match should have been over. So, that confused me a little bit. And I didn't think it was necessary cause I thought the story they were telling in there was pretty freaking good," he said.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts also proposed a scenario where Rhodes would dethrone Cena at SummerSlam.

If you use the quote from the first part, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

