John Cena to lose Undisputed WWE Title to returning star at SummerSlam, in scenario proposed by analyst

John Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where The Franchise Player would drop the title to another top star at SummerSlam.

Last month, Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Last Sunday, the recently turned heel legend ended Cody Rhodes' 378-day reign to capture his 17th world title and break the record for most world championship wins recognized by the Stamford-based company.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that Rhodes could go away for a while after his WrestleMania loss. Meanwhile, he proposed that the 39-year-old challenge Cena for the title at SummerSlam.

The 41-year-old analyst suggested The Rock could interfere and have an argument with Cena, causing the latter to lose to The American Nightmare. He added that the 17-time world champion could then turn babyface again and shake The American Nightmare's hand:

"This is how I would book SummerSlam today. Today, as we speak. Cody Rhodes goes to SummerSlam, challenges John Cena, The Rock shows up, tries to have John Cena do something to Cody Rhodes, John Cena refuses, Cody Rhodes beats him, John Cena shakes Cody Rhodes' hand. The Rock comes in to try to say something to John Cena, John Cena takes out The Rock," he said.

Roberts continued to lay out his scenario, claiming Cena could show respect to Rhodes and the fans the following night on RAW to cement his babyface turn:

"The next night on Monday Night RAW, John Cena comes out, he says 'Cody, I was wrong about you. You've earned my respect.' And when the, if the audience is cheering for Cody Rhodes, like they should be, John Cena says' Iwas wrong about you guys, too. Maybe it was me.' And the audience is now cheering John Cena." [46:21 - 47:11]

The WWE analyst says The Rock could reveal his new ally on RAW after SummerSlam

In Sam Roberts' proposed scenario, The Rock would interrupt Cody Rhodes and John Cena's segment on RAW after SummerSlam. The Final Boss would tell The Franchise Player that he had sold his soul to him, which the latter would deny.

The 41-year-old analyst stated that Drew McIntyre could then take out Cena with a Claymore, revealing himself as The Rock's new ally:

"Final Boss comes out one more time. Final Boss says, 'John Cena, you promised your soul to The Final Boss.' And John Cena says, 'I never promise my soul to anybody.' And The Final Boss says, 'Very nice, John. Very nice. Well, guess what? The Final Boss is going away but The Final Boss has some friends right here in the WWE and The Final Boss is gonna make sure that if you're not going out with the WWE Championship like The Final Boss wanted, you're going out on your back. John Cena says, 'What do you mean?' And that's when a big Claymore comes in and takes out John Cena. And going into the Fall, it's Drew and John Cena." [47:12 - 47:55]

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can be the one to end Cena's title reign.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

