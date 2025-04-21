Drew McIntyre to leave SmackDown; major WWE title match at Backlash? 3 Directions for The Scottish Warrior after his WrestleMania 41 win

Drew McIntyre has finally avenged his WrestleMania 40 loss. Damian Priest had spoiled the party last year, and McIntyre has now taken his revenge on Priest. The Scottish Warrior defeated The Archer of Infamy in a Sin City Street Fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Now that he has defeated his enemy, the former World Heavyweight Champion will certainly be headed for big things in the promotion.

This listicle will discuss three directions for Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 41.

#3. Challenges Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Now that McIntyre has beaten Damian Priest, he won't settle for anything less than a World Championship match. The Scottish Warrior might get himself drafted on RAW and then challenge for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight title.

It looks like Gunther shall not challenge for a rematch with Jey at Backlash PLE. The Ring General might stay away from WWE for a few weeks. In that scenario, there isn't any better challenger than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior will try to regain the gold, which he unfortunately couldn't retain for more than five minutes last year at Mania.

#2. Challenges Cody Rhodes or John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

If he decides to stay on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre will almost certainly go after the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes and John Cena will square off against each other in the main event of WrestleMania 41 tonight. Whoever retains the championship might get attacked by McIntyre on SmackDown.

Drew hasn't been able to get his hands on the WWE Championship since losing it in 2021. He won the title after a hard battle—first winning the Royal Rumble in 2020 and then defeating Brock Lesnar for the title. He remained the champion for 96 days before losing it to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021. After WrestleMania 41, the 39-year-old superstar could go after the WWE Championship once again.

#1. Drew McIntyre issues open challenge to the WWE locker room

Another likely scenario would be Drew McIntyre issuing an open challenge to the WWE locker room on this week's episode of SmackDown. It's speculated that former WWE Superstars who had moved to AEW some years back might be headed to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Aleister Black (Malakai Black) is one such superstar. The House of Black leader has departed AEW, and his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expired in February this year. He was rumored to return at WrestleMania 41, but that didn't happen. And now, Aleister Black can return on this week's edition of SmackDown to lock horns with McIntyre.

Apart from Aleister Black, Rusev is another superstar who can be McIntyre's opponent. The Bulgarian Brute, who had moved to AEW, is also rumored to return to WWE after he was granted his release from Tony Khan's promotion.

Rusev was even said to be at the company's headquarters a few weeks back, which further fueled rumors of his return. It remains to be seen if he will show up in WWE after nearly five years.

