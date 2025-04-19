3 reasons why Aleister Black will not be at WWE WrestleMania 41

Aleister Black’s potential WWE return at WrestleMania 41 has been the talk of the wrestling circle for a while now. Fans’ expectations have been fuelled by Randy Orton’s open challenge at The Show of Shows.

The Viper is looking for an opponent for WrestleMania after Kevin Owens bowed out due to an injury. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has failed to find an opponent for The Viper heading into the show.

Many fans believe that Black will return on Sunday for a WrestleMania match against Randy Orton. However, the same may not be true due to various reasons.

Check out the three reasons why Aleister Black will not be at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3. Aleister Black cannot afford a loss on return

Aleister Black will be returning to WWE after a decent run in AEW. One of the main reasons for his return could be Vince McMahon’s exit and Triple H’s ascension to the role of the Chief Content Officer.

The Striking Man From Amsterdam has a good reputation in the industry and many see him as a future world champion. Most fans agree that he did not get what he deserved in his first run with the company, but things could change this time around.

Triple H may look to protect Aleister Black for some time following his return to the ring. A match at WrestleMania 41 could change those plans because Randy Orton wouldn’t be set for a loss at The Show of Shows after the setback he has already faced.

A loss at ‘Mania wouldn’t sit well for the returning star as he will need to go on a good run following his return. Therefore, returning at WrestleMania 41 wouldn’t be the best deal for him.

#2. Other spots could overshadow his return

This year’s WrestleMania has some big matches in store for fans. In one of the matches, Randy Orton will offer any superstar in the back a match against him.

The build-up for the match between Orton and Kevin Owens was going extremely well. However, KO’s injury hampered many plans. Since then, not many matches involving The Viper seem too interesting, and it’s unlikely that Nick Aldis will lace up his boots to send fans into a frenzy.

Aleister Black is no Cody Rhodes, and his return at WrestleMania to face The Viper could be overshadowed by some other big matches and spots. This will especially be true if John Cena defeats Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The creative team cannot afford to have one of the biggest returns of the year overshadowed. That will be a major reason why Aleister Black’s return could be held back.

#1. WWE seems to have teased his return after WrestleMania 41

Zelina Vega returned to WWE SmackDown earlier this year to spark rumors of Aleister Black’s potential return. The former NXT Champion cut ties with AEW and is set to return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion soon.

WWE prefers to keep couples on the same roster. That may be the reason why Vega was moved to the SmackDown brand.

The final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania was witness to a vignette that hinted at a star’s return to the ring. The date shown in the final moments of the video package is for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

Many believe that the video shown is for the former NXT Champion’s return. It could mean that Triple H is saving The Striking Man From Amsterdam for the show after ‘Mania and won’t use him at The Show of Shows.

