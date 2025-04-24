Cody Rhodes' future after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena predicted by analyst

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted The American Nightmare's next steps.

The 39-year-old former champion held the title for 378 days. However, his reign ended last Sunday at the Show of Shows when he lost to a heel John Cena. The Franchise Player picked up the victory after delivering a low blow to Rhodes and hitting him in the face with the title. While the 47-year-old legend appeared on RAW the following night, The American Nightmare did not.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested Rhodes could go away for a while following his loss at WrestleMania to return triumphantly. He pointed out that The American Nightmare's first promo back would be important:

"So, what about Cody? I don't know. I kind of wouldn't mind seeing Cody Rhodes go away for a while to come back triumphantly. Cody could go away for a while. Cody could be back on SmackDown on Friday. You know, I think that his first promo back is gonna be important. His first story back is gonna be important. Cody has to win everybody back, you know," he said.

The 41-year-old analyst claimed Rhodes would have to address being booed by fans at WrestleMania 41, speculating that the 39-year-old would succeed in winning back the WWE Universe:

"It's been acknowledged on television by John Cena that he was booed. Cody has to address that. Cody can't turn into the modern John Cena that is being booed by half the audience and it's okay because it was never okay when it happened to John Cena. It wasn't okay. It was a tough time for a lot of us. But I think Cody's gonna be able to do that," he said. [45:19 - 46:01]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Cody Rhodes shouldn't return soon

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley discussed Cody Rhodes' loss to John Cena last Sunday at WrestleMania 41. He claimed The American Nightmare should not return to television soon.

The wrestling legend disclosed that he would like the company to let the fans miss the former Undisputed WWE Champion before bringing him back:

"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said.

It would be interesting to see when Cody Rhodes would make his comeback after losing the title.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More