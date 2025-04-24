WWE gives away Cody Rhodes' next move after WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes' future has been up in the air since he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two in Las Vegas. His next step may have been revealed.
WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember, as John Cena captured his 17th World Championship, breaking Ric Flair's record in the process. However, The Cenation Leader used unfair means to reach an incredible milestone.
He hit Rhodes with the belt on his forehead while the referee was out. Not to mention, popular rapper Travis Scott diverted The American Nightmare's attention during the closing moments of the match. Though Rhodes got his receipt on Scott, the outside distraction cost him the title.
After the show, a worn-out Cody Rhodes brushed Cathy Kelley off when she tried to get a word from him and left the building with his wife, Brandi Rhodes.
The 39-year-old star missed the RAW after WrestleMania 41, causing concern among fans about his immediate future.
Interestingly, WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Whether or not he will appear on the show remains to be seen.
Will Cody Rhodes turn heel in WWE?
Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, The Rock addressed the idea of Cody Rhodes turning heel in the future.
The Final Boss believes the American Nightmare could be a great heel if done right.
"I never had a concern about John pulling this [heel turn] off. My thoughts are always to Cody, because of what we've established with him and his story, and the kind of babyface that he is. So, if done right and finessed right and nuanced right, down the road, not only does that guy have an incredible babyface run again as champion, but also just an unheard of run as a heel. Down the road," said The Rock.
With John Cena set to feud with Randy Orton ahead of WWE Backlash 2025, it's safe to assume that Cody Rhodes won't be in the title picture, at least for now.